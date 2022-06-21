The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are Joining Alchemy Stars in a Persona 5 Royal Crossover Event This July

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Level Infinite — global publisher of popular titles such as Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt and Dune: Spice Wars — alongside developer TourDog Studio, are thrilled to announce the next major Alchemy Stars event: a Persona 5 Royal collaboration! The limited-time event will begin later this July.



The Persona 5 Royal collaboration event brings several characters from the celebrated JRPG franchise into the world of Alchemy Stars under mysterious circumstances. Only by playing through the new story will players discover the Phantom Thieves’ purpose in Astra. New characters and more will be unlockable and purchasable for the duration of the event.

About Alchemy Stars

Alchemy Stars seamlessly merges magic and technology in both its world and mechanics. The game’s innovative combat blends RPG, “Gacha”, and strategy elements, with each stage presenting a fresh challenge. Players can collect tons of unique characters, create their ideal party, and battle using the game’s unique tile-connecting gameplay. Matching the character’s attribute with the correct colored tiles allows players to unleash special attacks. Alchemy Stars further enhances its strategic gameplay by giving players the ability to change leaders multiple times, allowing for a more intriguing tactical experience.

In the world of Alchemy Stars, light and darkness collide. Aurorians and Caelestites have lived peacefully on the land of Astra for hundreds of years until they are forced to face a mysterious threat: dark creatures known as Eclipsites, sent to exterminate the Caelestites. While exploring the world of Astra, players will discover the six distinct factions in the game and will traverse a beautifully designed world. Exotic locations include a bustling metropolis nestled beneath the world’s surface, a remote dwelling high atop Astra’s mountains, and other fascinating territories.

Alchemy Stars and its 1st Anniversary update are available as a free download for Android and iOS devices via the Google Play Store and Apple Store .

