Purchaser Business Group on Health Hires Alan Gilbert, Esq. to Lead Policy Initiatives for America’s Largest Employers

San Francisco, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a nonprofit coalition of some of the largest employers in the nation committed to reducing health care costs, improving care quality and equity, has announced the appointment of Alan Gilbert, Esq. as its new Vice President of Policy. In this role, Gilbert will heighten the organization’s strategic reach and influence as its members face constant challenges and competitive threats, a demanding economic climate and the complexities of health and health care reforms.

Gilbert brings to the role a wealth of health care policy and legislative expertise that spans all aspects of the U.S. health care system, including extensive experience working with large employers, who are reaching a tipping point in their efforts to address long-standing dynamics that have hindered employee access to high-value care. Gilbert joins PBGH as the organization and its members take an increasingly prominent role in influencing health care policy and payment reform.

“This is a critically important time to enhance the ability of employers and large health care purchasers to influence health policy at every level of government,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, President and CEO of PBGH. “Uprooting the economic distortions to ensure health care is affordable and accessible to everyone in the country is our top priority, and Alan’s breadth of experience will be extremely valuable in helping to advance policies that improve competition and transparency.”

Gilbert will lead a growing team and will build on PBGH’s deep expertise in health policy as legislators and government regulatory agencies confront a range of health care industry dynamics threatening access to affordable, quality health care, including an increase in health care monopolies, a lack of transparency in pricing and contracting practices and soaring prescription drug costs.

“Alan’s addition to the team will strengthen PBGH’s ability to continue delivering policy solutions that respond directly to the needs of large health care purchasers and will improve quality, affordability and equity throughout the health care system,” said Bill Kramer, PBGH Senior Advisor for Health Policy.

Gilbert most recently served as Vice President of New Business Initiatives and Social Determinants of Health Strategy for Anthem, Inc. and prior to that, as a health policy executive for General Electric. Previously, he served in President George W. Bush’s Administration as a domestic health policy special assistant and held other legislative health policy positions. He has extensive experience working in pharmaceuticals, health plans, community health and employer benefits.

Gilbert’s experience will help PBGH continue to serve its ever-growing membership of the nation’s largest employers, which are collectively responsible for providing high-value health coverage to more than 21 million Americans and their families.

About Purchaser Business Group on Health

PBGH is a nonprofit coalition representing nearly 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S. that collectively spend $350 billion annually purchasing health care services for more than 21 million Americans and their families. In partnership with its members, PBGH initiatives are designed to test innovative operational programs and scale successful approaches that lower health care costs and increase quality across the U.S. More info at www.pbgh.org.