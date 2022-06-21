Global Curcumin Market is Expected to Reach US$112.5 Mn Between 2021-2025: Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curcumin is a major compound in turmeric, and the growing popularity of the latter shall invariably drive sales across the curcumin market. The medical applications of curcumin have rolled out an expansive turf of opportunities for the vendors operating in this market. Turmeric has transcended as a vital medical remedy over several generations. The historic significance of turmeric, backed by scientific claims to authenticate its medicinal properties, has unlocked new opportunities for growth within the market. Moreover, the nascent shift in consumer propensity from drug-based treatments to natural remedies has also facilitated market growth.



Fairfield Market Research predicts that the growth graph of the global curcumin market would trace an ascending trajectory in the times to follow. With an expected valuation of US$ 112.5 Mn by 2025, the global curcumin is projected to bank a stellar opportunity during the forecast period. Application of turmeric in the fields of cosmetology and dermatology shall contribute towards the predicted rise in market value.

Global Curcumin Market: Notable Trends and Key Highlights

India accounted for 77.6% of total curcumin consumption across the world, introducing the market attractiveness of the country to several aspiring market entrants.

Europe is the largest regional segment and is the curcumin market in the region is predicted to grow at a stupendous CAGR of 10.10% over the period between 2021 and 2025.

Growing use of organic spices has brought curcumin under the radar of focus, and the organic segment is expected to bank an opportunity worth US$9201.9 Mn within the curcumin market.

High Consumption of Curcumin in India Empowers the Growth of Asia Pacific Market

The historic and traditional significance of turmeric and ginger in Indian medicine has given a thrust to the demand for curcumin in the country. Moreover, Ayurveda and Yajurveda are popular Indian medical systems whose knowledge is deeply rooted in Indian scriptures and medicinal texts. Use of curcumin has also extended in Chinese medicine, further consolidating the growth prospects of the Asia Pacific curcumin market. In recent times, research related to the effectiveness of curcumin in alleviating the dire effects of the coronavirus in humans have also come to the fore.

Some of the reputed global vendors of curcumin are Sabinsa Corporation, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, Synthite Industries Ltd, BioMax Lifesciences Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, and Akay Group.

