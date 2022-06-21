J&J Snack Foods Corp. Announces Closing of Dippin’ Dots Acquisition

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, announced today that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Dippin’ Dots, L.L.C., a leading producer of flash-frozen beaded ice cream treats. The acquisition also includes the Doc Popcorn business operated by Dippin’ Dots.



“This is a significant day for J&J Snack Foods as we close the largest acquisition in our company’s 50+ year history” said Dan Fachner, President & Chief Executive Officer at J&J Snack Foods. “We look forward to leveraging our combined strength in entertainment and amusement locations, theaters, and convenience to continue to expand this iconic business,” Mr. Fachner added.

