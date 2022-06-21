Deck Commerce and Mira Commerce Announce Premier Partnership to help Brands and Retailers Manage Orders More Efficiently

St. Louis, MO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, announces its partnership with premier digital transformation consulting agency, Mira Commerce.

Deck Commerce provides essential order management functionality for retailers, including order orchestration, inventory visibility & transaction processing. In addition, Deck Commerce has the ability to plug into various third-party technologies and platforms such as Big Commerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Shopify & Magento.

“Partnering with Mira Commerce outlines better ways to serve DTC retailers,” said Founder and CEO of Deck Commerce, Chris Deck. “Mira Commerce’s unmatched expertise in the digital commerce space and continued focus on building world class customer experiences for retailers will be greatly enhanced by Deck Commerce’s Distributed Order Management Solution.”

The relationship is built on a shared vision for enabling DTC brands and retailers to thrive. Mira Commerce’s knowledge of ecommerce technology combined with dedication to their core values made them an excellent choice for collaboration.

This partnership offers Deck Commerce customers increased access to essential data and the ability to automate time-consuming workflows up to 98 percent. Retailers utilizing this holistic view of the order process will increase margins and scale effortlessly.

“We are dedicated to building ecommerce tools that deliver,” Sergei Ostapenko, CEO at Mira Commerce. “We build Deck Commerce connectors with a merchant, a business user in mind, to enable her to seamlessly extend commerce functionality and we are committed to providing the best results.”

For more information on the OMS app, visit https://www.deckcommerce.com/bigcommerce.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, Yankee Candle, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. For more information, visit http://www.deckcommerce.com.

About Mira Commerce Digital Agency

Mira Commerce is a premier Digital Transformation Consultancy that provides both mid-market and enterprise retailers, brands, manufacturers and distributors with an innovative mix of digital commerce technology and business services. Leveraging MACH (microservices architecture, API-driven, cloud-based, headless commerce), Mira Commerce builds dynamic, powerful, easy-to-use eCommerce sites, and connects evolving sales channels with systems to enable truly personalized, scalable digital commerce. Mira Commerce is known for its passion for client success and a laser-like focus on delivering results to clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Giant Tiger, Mizuno, FedEx, Visa International, Zwilling and others. For more information, please visit http://www.miracommerce.com.

