SECU Foundation Awards $40,000 Grant to Expand Homebuyer Education for North Carolinians

RALEIGH, N.C., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently announced a $40,000 grant for the Housing Consultants Group (HCG), a non-profit that provides financial counseling services and homebuyer education for underserved and diverse populations in the Piedmont/Triad area. HCG received the Foundation’s assistance to help expand its resources in other North Carolina counties with large minority communities.



“HCG has been serving North Carolinians in this region for 17 years – this is a dedicated and caring group of people who want to help those in need gain the knowledge and skills to become financially self-sufficient,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “They have clearly shown the increased need for their services, and we are proud to help this organization grow and extend their reach to the underserved in more areas of our state.”

“Housing Consultants Group is thankful to be the recipient of an SECU Foundation Mission Development Grant,” said Sofia Crisp, Housing Consultants Group executive director. “We are especially excited about the grant allowing HCG to increase our capacity and help more people across the state, which has been a dream of ours that will now come to fruition because of the SECU Foundation.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

