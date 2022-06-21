New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Identification Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288101/?utm_source=GNW

While the initial effect of a pandemic on the market studied was adverse, the aftereffects supported the market growth. Various DNA analysis techniques have been adopted for the COVID-19 diagnosis to identify the genetic makeup of the COVID-19 Virus. For instance, as per the study titled “DNA Analysis Provides Insight into Associations Between Worse COVID and Other Conditions” published in Biomedical and Translational Informatics Laboratory in April 2020, Penn Medicine researchers discovered links between genetic variants associated with severe COVID and conditions involving blood clots and respiratory issues after analyzing human DNA samples from a large biobank. In such instances, the demand for DNA analysis increased during COVID-19. Thus, the Covid-19 is expected to have a considerable impact on the market studied.



The grants, funding, and various programs are predicted to bring innovative DNA analysis products and technologies into the market in the coming period that will enhance the participation of market players in this segment, thereby proliferating the market growth. Also, the strategic initiatives such as collaborations and product launches undertaken by the market players are contributing to the growth of the market studied. Such as, in May 2020, The Indian government’s acquisition of DNA testing kits to trace the "purity of races"of its 1.4 billion population has sparked outrage. The culture ministry of India has set aside Rs 10 crore for the project and is in the process of acquiring DNA-profiling kits and equipment to establish genetic history. Further, in March 2022, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) approved the formation of a National Center for Human Identification. Thereby, the above-mentioned factors are expected to propel market growth.



Moreover, the demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS) is increasing globally. With the rising application of PCR and NGS in the human identification market and others, the companies are engaged in innovating advanced products and services. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the studied market. Also, other company activities such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, new investments, and others are further expected to complement the growth of the studied segment.



For instance, in June 2020, Azure Biosystems launched the Azure Cielo Real-time PCR instrument which is a 96 well qPCR machine and upholds the brand promise of Azure: high performance, compact design, and intuitive workflow. The Cielo also marks Azure Biosystem’s first instrument dedicated to the genomics workflow. In addition, in March 2022, ARUP Laboratories launched a new bioinformatics platform for better, faster next-generation sequencing test results, called Rio, an advanced bioinformatics pipeline and analytics platform. Rio extends ARUP’s existing cloud computing capabilities to transfer data more quickly and accurately, allowing clinicians to analyze test findings more quickly and make better medical decisions. Hence, the company’s activities in the human identification segment are expected to boost the studied market growth.



Thus, the studied market growth is attributed to the above-mentioned factors and the market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. However, the cost of instruments and shortage of skilled professionals might hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Forensic Applications is Expected to be the Largest Growing Segment Under Application in the Human Identification Market



Human identification is widely used in forensics, paternity testing, disaster victim identification, and anthropology with DNA analysis/profiling being a key tool in this sector. The increasing crime rate across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



In typical forensic services engaged by a genetic engineering company, there are data accumulated from several sources including serology and DNA analysis, and profiling DNA from various sources, such as tissue samples from autopsy and surgery, scrapings from blood spatter, hair with roots, among others. The biotechnology-based companies are also engaged in criminal justice-related services. For instance, in March 2022, the Spectrum CE System, of Promega corporation was launched. This system is compatible with any 5-, 6- or 8-color STR analysis chemistry for use in forensic laboratories for human identification. Thus, the advances are expected to drive the segment growth.



Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),2022, the murder rate in the United States rose 30% between 2019 and 2020, the largest single-year increase in more than a century. In addition, in October 2021, the Indian Government launched three fast-track DNA testing units in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune under the Nirbhaya scheme for women and child sexual abuse cases. These, growing number of crime and government initiatives globally are expected to drive the segment growth.



The growing need for identification and the growing rate of crimes is boosting the need for forensic kits and services enhancing the segment growth over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



North America holds a major share in the human identification market. It is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations.



The United States human identification market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in the human identification system coupled with the increasing demand for reducing the time and cost of DNA analysis and growing use in forensics in this country.



The funding from the United States government for supporting forensics is increasing and is one of the attributing factors to the growth of the market in the United States. For instance, in 2021, the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) granted awards totaling more than USD 210 million to fund crime laboratories, support research, decrease DNA backlogs, and help law enforcement identify missing persons. Further, increasing adoption of the human identification system techniques by the government offices in the United States for forensic purposes is also expected to propel the growth of the market. Such as, in August 2020, the New York City medical examiner’s office has been approved to use next-generation sequencing, which is already being used by the Department of Defense to identify remains from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Thus, the adoption of products and services by government offices and funding for the development of human identification services is bolstering the market growth in the country.



Moreover, the recent development in the countries across North America is the major factor driving the studied market growth. For example, in February 2021, ANDE corporation launched the Rapid DNA booking management product suite, which is available for immediate delivery. Effective February 2021, ANDE received approval from the FBI for its technology to be deployed in booking stations to support the processing of DNA samples from qualifying arrestees and automatic upload and searching f these DNA IDs against the National DNA Index System (NDIS). Again, in March 2022, Ancestry DNA company was launched into Mexico as a geographical expansion strategy. This launch provides the customers in Mexico access to the world’s largest consumer DNA match network, which includes over 1.5 million of Mexican descent and the full ancestry DNA feature set, including ethnicity estimates and other access. Thus, the recent advances in the countries across the region are driving the market growth.



Therefore, owing to the previously mentioned factors, the growth of the studied market is predicted in the North America region.



Competitive Landscape



There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are significantly contributing to the market growth. Product innovation and ongoing development activities for developing advanced technologies have been helping the growth of the market. Key market players operating in the global human identification market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Promega Corporation, AUTOGEN INC, Verogen Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Hamilton Company, ANDE Corporation, and GENETEK Biopharma GmbH, among others.



