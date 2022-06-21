Home Franchise Concepts, a JM Family Enterprises Company, Welcomes Andrew Skehan as New President and CEO

Deerfield Beach, Fla., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Franchise Concepts (HFC), a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises and one of the world’s largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space, announced today that Andrew Skehan has been appointed the new president and CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Skehan will succeed Scott Barrett and assume responsibilities on August 1.

Skehan is joining Home Franchise Concepts with nearly 40 years' experience working across several consumer-facing industries in both the U.S. and abroad. Skehan most recently served as president of Krispy Kreme North America. During his time at Krispy Kreme, he was instrumental in transforming the company's retail business while overseeing the launch of new products. Skehan has also held executive-level roles at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Wendy’s/Arby's International, Quiznos, Churchill Downs Incorporated and Nabisco. He earned an MBA from the University of Rhode Island and a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy. He also served as an officer in the U.S. Navy.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Andy’s wealth of knowledge in the consumer retail space join us to lead HFC and its family of brands into the future,” said Brent Burns, president and CEO of parent company JM Family. “Andy’s proven leadership and success in driving growth and transforming businesses will usher HFC toward even more positive results and strategic expansion as we continue to evolve.”

Barrett, a member of JM Family’s board of directors since 2012, was asked to serve as president and CEO of HFC in 2019, soon after JM Family acquired the company. With Barrett's background in franchise management and his many years as a member of JM Family’s senior leadership team, he was well suited to help integrate HFC into JM Family. While the plan remained to find a permanent CEO for HFC, the pandemic shifted priorities and Barrett retained the position on a longer-term basis until the search for a permanent CEO could resume. Barrett will continue focusing on his role as a member of JM Family’s board of directors while remaining available as a strategic advisor to Skehan.

The family of bands under the umbrella of HFC include Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living® featuring PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile®. The brands are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,200 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

HFC is part of JM Family Holdings & Services, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 4,000 associates.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 4,000 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles; JM&A Group, a company committed to improving automotive dealers’ performance by offering Finance & Insurance products and services, dealership training and consulting; World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), a captive financial services company driven to delivering an exceptional dealership and customer experience for Toyota customers in the Southeast; JM Lexus, one of South Florida’s leading Lexus dealers; and Home Franchise Concepts®, a multi-brand franchise network consisting of Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living® featuring PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile®.

JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 24 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

