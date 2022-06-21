Investors in NYSE: QS shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Update in Lawsuit against QuantumScape Corporation

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS).

Investors, who purchased QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) shares prior to November 27, 2020 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: QS shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On January 6, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against QuantumScape Corporation over. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose that the Company’s battery technology was not sufficient for electric vehicle performance, as it would not be able to withstand the aggressive automotive environment; the Company’s battery technology likely provided no meaningful improvement over existing battery technology, that the successful commercialization of the Company’s battery technology was subject to much more significant risks and uncertainties than defendants had disclosed.



On June 21, 2021, a consolidated Complaint was filed and on August 20, 2021, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the consolidated Complaint.



On January 14, 2022, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss except as it relates to one specific challenged statement.



