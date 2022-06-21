Crystal Oscillator Market Projected to Reach $3.1 billion by 2025

Chicago, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report by MarketsandMarkets™, the "Crystal Oscillator Market by General Circuity (SPXO, TCXO, VCXO), Crystal Cut (AT Cut, BT Cut, SC Cut), Mounting Scheme (Surface Mount, Through-Hole) Application (Consumer Electronics), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2020 to USD 3.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2020 to 2025. Rising development of 5G is the key factor driving the growth of the crystal oscillator market, whereas the increasing adoption of advanced automotive electronics to create market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Surface mount scheme to account for a larger size of crystal oscillator market from 2020 to 2025

The surface-mount method of manufacturing crystal oscillators provides better mechanical performance under shake and vibration conditions. It also offers several advantages such as higher component density per unit, lower cost of unit assemblies, and higher unit production. Hence, it is widely used in the industry and is projected to account for a larger size of the crystal oscillator market from 2020 to 2025.

Voltage-controlled crystal oscillator (VCXO) segment to register highest CAGR during the forecast period



VCXO is mainly used for the synchronization (PLL) and demodulation (jitter filter) of a transmitter and a switchboard. It is also used for various wireless equipment, satellite communication, fiber optics communication, counters/synthesizers, and FPGA applications. Thus, the VCXO segment is expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics application to account for the largest size of crystal oscillator market from 2020 to 2025

The consumer electronics is a major application area for crystal oscillators as it offers high stability, good quality factor, and small size. They are used for a variety of roles, such as sending synchronization signals to multiple devices, synchronizing signals for process control in operation circuits, and providing precise timing for mechanical control. Due to such features, they found their application in hard disk drives, LCD TVs, SLR cameras, and desktop PCs. The rising demand of these consumer electronics results in the increased demand for crystal oscillator. Thus, the consumer electronics application is projected to account for a larger size of the crystal oscillator market from 2020 to 2025.

Key players in the crystal oscillator market

Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the presence of several crystal oscillator providing companies, such as Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), KYOCERA Crystal Device Corporation (Japan), and Daishinku Corp. (Japan in the region. These companies are boosting their production capacities and expanding distribution networks across Asia Pacific, as well as are trying to develop advanced crystal oscillator that would help them remain competitive in the market. In addition, the remarkable growth of the consumer electronics industry, 5G deployment, and upsurge in automotive manufacturing are some of the factors that contribute significantly to the growth of this market in Asia Pacific.

