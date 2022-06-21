Dispatch Expands Its Last-Mile Delivery Service Into California and New York

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dispatch , the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, today announced it is expanding its service into California and New York. As of June 20, Dispatch now services the Los Angeles, San Jose, and Orange County areas, and will provide service to additional California cities, Oakland and Inland Empire, as well as Long Island, New York beginning July 7.



Dispatch is helping to innovate the last-mile delivery space by offering an expansive network of crowdsourced drivers available to deliver packages for businesses submitting delivery orders in the user-friendly platform.

With Dispatch currently available in 57 U.S. cities across 34 states, company expansion means that in addition to offering the most accurate navigation data for routing, Dispatch is growing opportunities for the company’s nationwide network of drivers serving as independent contractors. Larger service areas also means more opportunities for businesses looking to simplify day-to-operations, manage fleet and gain end-to-end visibility through routing, tracking, and managing deliveries via tech solutions like Dispatch Marketplace, Connect, or the API.

“We are growing to accommodate the needs of the final-mile delivery industry and providing capacity-building solutions for our B2B customers,” said Dispatch CEO and Co-founder Andrew Leone. “Dispatch customers include companies needing parts delivered to their jobsite to complete a repair, as well as companies that are using our Dispatch Connect technology to optimize and create efficiencies in routing their vehicles. Dispatch is also a solution for companies that have done away with their delivery vehicles and opt to use Dispatch as their outsourced fleet, so we look forward to providing our last-mile delivery platform within the California and New York markets to meet the growing need.”

According to Pitney Bowes , 4,160 packages were shipped every second in 2020 and that volume is expected to double, reaching 266 billion in 2026. With these projections, the entire last-mile delivery industry must keep evolving to service the growing needs of businesses and consumers in need of same-day service like Dispatch provides to its customers.

Meeting the demands for innovative last-mile delivery service solutions by expanding into additional areas of the country increases market share for customers and allows small to medium-sized businesses to gain a competitive advantage by using Dispatch. Serving as the industry standard in final-mile delivery, the company’s growth also includes the need for hiring additional employees to provide exceptional customer service to Dispatch customers.

About Dispatch

Dispatch is the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform. Replacing traditional courier services by offering on-demand deliveries with real time updates and dynamic ETAs since 2016, Dispatch empowers businesses to Deliver More* for customers. Dispatch simplifies last-mile deliveries for businesses via in-platform connection with a growing network of independent contractor drivers. Dispatch currently operates in more than 50 U.S. markets. For additional information, visit www.dispatchit.com .

