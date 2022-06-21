RAJANT APPOINTS DIANA LOGUE CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has promoted Diana Logue to serve as Rajant’s Chief Operating Officer. This appointment furthers Ms. Logue’s expert impact on Rajant’s day-to-day tasks supporting staff and the Rajant sales channel.

“This promotion and increased responsibilities are in recognition of Diana’s value to Rajant,” says Paul Hellhake, Rajant’s President, CTO, and Co-founder. “Diana plays a critical role in maintaining superior stability to our fixed operations and sales fulfillment process. She is an asset and a pleasure to work with.”

Ms. Logue formerly served as Rajant's Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations. In her new role, Ms. Logue will maintain and direct daily business operations, including accounting, human resources, legal, strategic planning, reporting, financial analysis, project management, month-end close processes, budgeting, and inventory control. Prior to being Senior VP, Ms. Logue held several positions in the financial and accounting arena with increasing levels of responsibility, including end-of-year auditing oversight, leasing arrangements and contracts, tax reconciliation and reporting, and training of support staff.

“I’m honored and would like to thank both Rajant co-founders, Robert Schena and Paul Hellhake, for this exciting opportunity,” shares Diana Logue. “The last nine years have been very exciting to see the growth of Rajant. In my new role, I look forward to being part of many more years and hopefully much more growth.”

Rajant Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder Robert Schena adds, “Diana is fantastic, and this promotion is very well deserved. She works harder than anyone I know to bring her absolute best to Rajant, and I could not be prouder of her.”

Ms. Logue also serves as Corporate Secretary and works closely with the company's board of directors. Before she arrived at Rajant, she was the Controller at the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Logue obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. degree from the University of Maryland.

