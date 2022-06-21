Parnell Pharmaceuticals Gives Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum

SYDNEY, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTC: PARNF), a fully integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative animal health solutions, provides notice of its Annual General Meeting to be held Friday, 15th July 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (Company) will be held on:

Friday, 15th July 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

The meeting is to be held in person at the Company's headquarters: First Floor, Unit 4, 476 Gardeners Road, Alexandria NSW, 2015, Australia

For a link to the full Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum please click:

https://cdn.newswire.com/files/x/0a/d6/bc6de30aef8f0f76d19e0fa82dd9.pdf

For a link to the full set of audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2021, please click:

https://cdn.newswire.com/files/x/25/fb/e3f3b8c38a5e8d155e84522b89da.pdf

_________________________________

3 June 2022

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Limited (ACN 137 904 413) (Company), I invite you to join us at our Annual General Meeting (AGM), which has been scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 15th July 2022 (AEST)

Time: 8:30 a.m. (AEST)

Venue: Held by physical attendance at: First Floor, Unit 4 Century Estate, 476 Gardeners Road, Alexandria, NSW, 2015

Outline of the items of business

At this AGM, we will provide an opportunity for shareholders to consider the following:

the Company's financial statements and related documents for the year ended December 31, 2021;

ratification of the appointment of the Company auditor; and

re-election of Mr. Eric Moore as a director of the Company.

Details of these items are contained in the enclosed Notice of AGM and Explanatory Memorandum.

Voting at the AGM or by proxy

A proxy form accompanies the enclosed Notice of AGM. If you wish to attend the AGM in person, please bring a copy of the proxy form with you. Registration will be available from 8:00 a.m. (AEST). If you are unable to attend in person, I encourage you to appoint a proxy to vote on the resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM on your behalf, by completing and returning the enclosed proxy form. Details of how to submit the proxy form are included with the form.

If you have any difficulties placing your vote via proxy please do not hesitate to contact Brad McCarthy at brad.mccarthy@parnell.com or call +612 9667 4411.

On behalf of all of the Directors, we look forward to hearing from you at the AGM.

Yours sincerely,

Alan Bell

Chairman

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment