New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288099/?utm_source=GNW





Covid-19 had a significant impact on the studied market. The increase in Covid-19 patients and surge in diagnostics requirements in the diagnostic centers, clinics, hospitals as well as mobile clinics have increased during the pandemic. This is expected to boost the demand for the integration of VNAs into hospital systems for easy diagnosis and access to patient records. The article “The Importance of Patient Data Archival in the Era of Covid-19” published in May 2020 mentioned that medical data archiving has gained demand during the pandemic. As per the article mentioned above, as the sources of information expand from governmental agencies to research institutions, from policymakers to advocacy groups. Healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and other organizations that need the data are started focusing on the need to archive these rich and diverse forms of information that will act as a foundation for epidemiology studies further. This is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market studied. Thus, the Covid-19 is expected to have a considerable impact on the market studied.



Factors such as increasing demand for the universalization of medical image archiving, reducing data storage costs, and high-level integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) industry are some of the major factors which are expected to drive the market studied. In addition, the universal demand for digitization of healthcare systems has increased the demand for medical archiving. In an e-book published by “Tech Target” it is mentioned that the advancements in diagnostic imaging, increased adoption of health IT and EHR, and the explosion of big data in healthcare is rapidly driving the growth of medical image archiving, which is generating demand for VNA. Thus, the research and studies show that there is a demand for medical imaging archives currently, which is expected to drive the growth of the overall market studied.



Additionally, studies have been conducted recently to clarify the Pros and Cons of PACS and VNAs and suggest that organizations can use PACS successfully, but to save money in the long run and quickly associated with data storage and effectively use medical images, VNAs should be considered as a promising option for reducing long-term costs and allowing greater interoperability around critical imaging data. Moreover, the compatibility of VNA with older data archival systems is another major driving factor for the studied market. For instance, an article titled “Advantages of Using a Vendor Neutral Archive for Your Enterprise” published in March 2022 stated that VNAs can assist healthcare providers to optimize their medical imaging operations and increase business growth with specific advantages along with enhanced interoperability and data exchange. Also, the article highlighted that some of the commercially available powerful VNAs offer the prominent advantage of acting as a single integration point for data stored by diverting the burden of integration from every separate clinical system connected to the organization’s network. Thus, the owing to the above-mentioned factors the market studied is expected to grow in the future.



Moreover, the engagement of major companies worldwide in the advancement of enterprise imaging is another driving factor for the market studied. For instance, in November 2021, GE Healthcare developed a next-generation, cloud-based Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) aiming to help healthcare organizations keep current with rapidly evolving technology. The subscription-based diagnostic imaging solution called Edison True PACS1 encompasses diagnostic reading, exam workflow, AI Applications, 3D post-processing, enterprise visualization, and archiving in a single platform. Thus, advances in the VNA and PACS segment are predicted to drive the market growth globally.



Thus, the studied market growth is attributed to the above-mentioned factors and the market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. However, the availability of long-term data affecting the decisions of service providers and long product life cycle are some factors that are predicted to hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends



On-Site (Premise) Segment is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period



The on-site model is the traditional model of software implementation. Healthcare facilities and hospitals largely prefer on-premises data storage to store and manage patient data. Customers use the on-site mode of delivery when they need to migrate to the new technology or modify their legacy systems. As VNA and PACS technologies are new technologies for a few of the end-users or service providers, they prefer the on-site mode of delivery. Hence, on-premises software is expected to account for the significant revenue share in the studied market, owing to the increasing adoption by service providers globally.



On-premises mode of delivery allows specialized integration with other existing business systems and this mode of delivery provides extra security because servers and data are physically located in service providers inside of the office. The article “On-Premises Vs Cloud: 6 Key Differences Between On-Premises and Cloud” published in May 2022 stated that on-premises software is deployed and maintained in-house at a physical office as opposed to being hosted on a vendor-supplied cloud. These run under company supervision, while the systems and data remain under the company’s control. Thus, the security associated with the mode of delivery is expected to drive the segment growth of the studied market.



Moreover, the innovation, product launch, and continuous activities by major players in the segment are booming the segment growth. Such as, in February, ScImage, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-centric enterprise imaging and reporting solutions launched its PICOM365 enterprise imaging workflow. This PICOM365 delivers full functioning capabilities of on-premises PACS software solutions and is powered by Microsoft Azure Cloud.



Therefore, owing to the factors mentioned earlier, the segment is expected to see growth over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



The Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) AND PACS market in North America is expected to show lucrative growth owing to the factors such as increasing demand for the universalization of medical image archiving, reducing data storage costs, and compatibility of VNA with older data archival systems. In addition to these factors, the well-developed infrastructure of healthcare IT, the presence of major players, and initiatives taken by market players in the United States especially are bolstering the growth of the market.



The launch of products by the market players is also propelling the growth of the market in the country. For instance, in August 2021, RamSoft launched Omega AI VNA. It is a vendor-neutral archive that enables the seamless exchange of images and imaging data across healthcare enterprises. Omega AI VNA consolidates images and data from any system to allow clinicians to see the complete picture of a patient’s medical history. The Omega AI VNA is one of the first products of RamSoft’s enterprise imaging platform. Again, in August 2021, GE Healthcare developed a next-generation, cloud-based Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) named Edison True PACS. It is a diagnostic imaging and workflow solute that is currently available in the United States. Such launches are propelling the growth of the market.



Additionally, the studied market is expected to grow during the studied period in Canada and Mexico as well. The Increasing demand for product launches and partnerships among the market players and services providers in the countries is predicted to propel the growth of the market. For Instance, in January 2022, the Mexican platform advances digital diagnostics in Latin America. Healthtech Eva enabled remote test analysis and broadens access to healthcare by users outside large urban centers. The platform enables physicians to reduce paperwork, as radiology reports can be accessed digitally. Images can be enlarged and rotated, allowing for better interpretation and analysis. By digitizing the test process, its services are significantly cheaper than using physical imaging plates.



In addition, in April 2022, Sectra signed a contract with North York General Hospital (NYGH) in Canada. NYGH will utilize the radiology and breast imaging modules and vendor-neutral archive (VNA) of Sectra’s enterprise imaging solution to review and store images. This will enable NYGH to boost radiology reading efficiency and enhance current workflows to improve patient care by doing more without increasing the workload on staff. Thus, the advances in the countries across North America are expected to drive the market studied growth in the region.



Therefore, owing to the previously mentioned factors, the growth of the studied market is predicted in the North America region.



Competitive Landscape



The vendor-neutral archive (VNA) and PACS market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players. Continuous product innovation and strategic partnerships by major players are increasing. Companies like Agfa Healthcare NV, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lexmark International Inc., McKesson Corporation, Novarad Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, among others, hold a substantial market share in the vendor-neutral archive (VNA) and PACS market.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288099/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________