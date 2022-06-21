New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrolyte Mixes Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283204/?utm_source=GNW

Studies indicate that lower serum concentrations of sodium, potassium, and calcium are linked to COVID-19 severity and this leads to electrolyte imbalances in patients, led to increased sales of various Electrolyte Mixes.



The electrolyte mixes market is driven by the growing health consciousness among consumers particularly among sportspersons and athletes, as merely drinking water would not provide all the minerals needed by the body. Research & Development teams are focused on taking advantage of the demand for healthy-improving products as consumers turn to new preferences with their changing lifestyle.



The demand for the electrolyte mixes market is on the rise owing to the increasing use of these products and growing demand for energizing drinks across the globe. Rising number of consumers engaged in various outdoor sports activities and athletics has triggered demand for electrolyte mixes, globally.



Key Market Trends



Surging interest among consumers in physical activities including gyms



The global demand for electrolyte mixes is rising due to the increased use of these products and the high demand for energizing drinks. Furthermore, an increased focus on maintaining physical fitness and rising expenditure levels have fuelled the global demand for electrolyte mixes. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 23.4% of the population in the United States participated in sports, exercise, and recreational activities every day in 2020, an increase from 20% in the previous year (2019). A growing number of health-conscious buyers and a growing number of consumers participating in a variety of athletics and outdoor sports activities sparked the global demand for electrolyte mixes. Similarly, electrolyte mixes are majorly used by athletes involved in high-intensity exercises to replenish the minerals lost in their bodies by way of sweat. Ready-to-drink beverages or shots represent a palatable and efficient way to hydrate and reintegrate electrolytes, carbohydrates, and other nutrients employed and/or lost during physical training and/or competitions.



North America is leading the market



Increasing consumption of ready to drink beverages and high demand for functional drinks has fueled the growth of electrolyte mixes market in North America. New companies are filling the gaps that the MNCs fail to occupy and the overall market size has been growing with the entry of new players into the market, who are capturing market share with their product innovations. Several start-ups launched their versions of electrolyte mixes in the market and caught the eye of the behemoths. This has also given a boost to the electrolyte mixes market in the region. For instance, in 2022, Sugarbreak released their electrolyte mix "Energize"in the United States. The product does not contain any added sugars and contains necessary electrolytes such as potassium and sodium at optimal levels without any carbohydrates.



Competitive Landscape



The global electrolyte mixes market is highly fragmented with local and regional companies competing fiercely with global manufacturers. Some of the major key players in the electrolyte mixes market, globally includes PepsiCo, Abbott Laboratories, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Nestle S.A., Tailwind Nutrition, among others. The major strategies adopted by the companies operating in the market are – product innovations, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions. Due to continually changing customer needs, it is critical for players to continue to innovate, operate, and develop in the market. Moreover, businesses are embracing digital and social media promotions, utilising it to notify people about new product introductions and increase brand equity.



