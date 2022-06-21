L-Nutra Reports on First-of-Its Kind Study Showing That Fasting Nutrition Program Improves Metabolic Control and Slows Diabetic Kidney Disease in Type 2 Diabetes Patients

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L-Nutra Inc., the world's leading nutrition technology company pioneering the discovery, design, and commercialization of novel nutrition programs that impact both the body's metabolism and cellular rejuvenation, today announced data from a first-of-its-kind study evaluating the impact of its Fasting Mimicking Nutrition Program in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Diabetic kidney disease is the leading cause of end-stage kidney complication in people with diabetes. Investigators from the Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany published a study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism showing that the fasting mimicking diet (FMD) improves microalbuminuria, markers of insulin resistance, lipid oxidation, and senescence, suggesting potential beneficial effects in type 2 diabetes. The investigators explored for the first time in a randomized controlled design the clinical impact of FMD in type 2 diabetes patients. They showed that FMD is safe and well tolerated when accompanied by intensive diabetes care.

"L-Nutra is the leading Nutrition technology company with scientifically tested nutrition solutions to enhance healthy longevity while aiming to reverse major chronic diseases such as diabetes with its patented fasting mimicking technology. This nutritional intervention, aimed at targeting the root cause of diabetes, makes us stand out from most current medical interventions that are limited to targeting glycemic control and symptoms", said Joseph Antoun, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of L-Nutra Inc.

The study recruited 40 volunteers with type 2 diabetes who had protein in their urine (a sign of kidney disease). The group who used the five-day FMD per month for six consecutive months had significant reductions in their urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) compared with patients on a control, five-day Mediterranean Diet. After six months, FMD led to significant reductions in body weight of 22 pounds, 1.4% decrease of hemoglobin A1C, and 59% improvement in HOMA-IR, a marker of insulin resistance. At the study's end, antihyperglycemic medication was reduced in 67% of participants in the FMD group compared to baseline. In contrast, 21% of the participants of the Mediterranean Diet group had to increase their antihyperglycemic medication.

"For a diabetes program to effectively impact the daily lives of patients, safety, efficacy, and adherence are equally important," said William Hsu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at L-Nutra and former Vice President at Harvard's Joslin Diabetes Center. "With these wide-ranging results, we have feasibility data to suggest that Fasting-Mimicking Nutrition Program, combined with personalized nutrition consultation, can be safely and effectively integrated into clinical practice to complement current practice."

L-Nutra plans to further evaluate the impact of its metabolic restoration program. The program is designed for individuals with type 2 diabetes who are not merely satisfied with keeping their glucose levels in control with pharmaceuticals but want to get their diabetes into remission without surgery, medications, or jeopardizing their long-term health. For more information visit: www.l-nutra.com or contact Dr. William Hsu at whsu@l-nutra.com.

