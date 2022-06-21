Lighting Magazine Shares Inspiration in New Issue

DALLAS, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The thought of starting a home lighting update can be intimidating and confusing. To alleviate shoppers' angst, a new issue of Lighting magazine, now available on newsstands and in lighting showrooms, has everything homeowners need to know about the latest lighting designs, high-tech innovations, tips for choosing a light bulb, and how to have a productive and enjoyable shopping experience.

The 2022 issue of Lighting, from the American Lighting Association (ALA) and Better Homes and Gardens, offers a peak at the latest trends and answers to questions most often asked about home lighting.

"ALA is proud to partner with Dotdash Meredith to bring another issue of Lighting to shoppers looking to update their homes with quality lighting products," said Larry Lauck, ALA executive vice president. "With stunning images and helpful tips and design advice from industry experts, the magazine has become the go-to resource for shoppers and lighting showroom professionals."

The magazine is a valuable tool for anyone thinking about a home update, whether it will be a small change or major renovation. Most people remodel infrequently, so it is imperative to select the right type and style of fixtures that will remain appealing and functional for many years.

It often takes a trained professional to know what will effectively create a desired look. The magazine explains what questions homeowners should ask as well as helpful measurements to bring when visiting a lighting showroom. By asking the right questions up front, homeowners can avoid unexpected and unnecessary expenses. Many customers make the most of their showroom experience by marking their favorite fixtures in Lighting magazine ahead of time.

Consumers may pick up a free copy of Lighting at their local ALA-member lighting showroom. A digital copy of the magazine is available on the ALA website at Ideas.Lighting. To find more lighting tips or a list of ALA showrooms, visit ALALighting.com.

The American Lighting Association represents more than 3,500 members in the residential lighting, ceiling fan and controls industries in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. Member companies include manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, retail lighting showrooms, and lighting designers that have the expertise to educate and serve their customers.

