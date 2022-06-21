Maison Mazerea Reveals the Grace Diamond, in Exclusive Partnership With the Princess Grace Foundation

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maison Mazerea, the world's first Haute Diamanterie brand, announces the Grace Diamond, in honour of Princess Grace of Monaco and in exclusive collaboration with the Princess Grace Foundation. Distinguished by an extraordinary blushing radiance, the natural stone is one of the rarest pink diamonds in the world.

Discovered in the now-exhausted Argyle Mine and purchased by Burgundy Diamond Mines (owner of Maison Mazerea) in 2021, the Fancy Vivid Purplish-Pink diamond was originally called Argyle Stella TM, one of the last five Hero stones to emerge from the legendary source. With a remarkable natural beauty, every facet of the square radiant stone has been lovingly positioned, cut and hand-polished by two Master Craftsmen of exceptional skill and expertise, who have now joined Maison Mazerea.

The Grace Diamond will be presented in coming years in successive jewellery designs by some of the world's leading or emerging designers. For the debut appearance this year, Maison Mazerea has partnered with renowned Place Vendôme designer-jeweller Lorenz Bäumer on "La Vie en Rose", a sublime creation featuring the captivating beauty of the Grace Diamond.

"The majestic diamond is a fitting tribute to the Princess and supports our mission to uphold the legacy of Princess Grace for generations to come," said Brisa Carleton, CEO of Princess Grace Foundation.

Peter Ravenscroft, CEO of Burgundy Diamond Mines, shares that sentiment. "It is entirely appropriate that an illustrious star such as Stella should be renamed and transcend into the timeless nobility of the Grace Diamond. As we work with the Princess Grace Foundation and selected jewellery designers on future jewellery pieces to showcase the Grace Diamond, we will pay enduring tribute to both Princess Grace and to the historical significance of this stone."

About The Princess Grace Foundation

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA is dedicated to honoring the legacy of Her Serene Highness Princess Grace of Monaco, née Grace Kelly. Last year, the Princess Grace Foundation announced the launch of Grace de Monaco, the world's first global luxury brand for good, with 100% of the profits going to the Foundation as a new revenue model to support emerging artists in theater, dance, and film. Her commitment to advance the arts in the United States is sustained by the Princess Grace Awards, which support and elevate extraordinary early career artists in theater, dance and film through game-changing grants; and nurtures and supports Princess Grace Award winners through their careers. A 501(c)3 not-for-profit based in New York City, the Foundation was established in 1982 by Prince Rainier III of Monaco to honour His wife, Princess Grace of Monaco and Her legacy. Since the Foundation's inception, it has awarded over 850 recipients.

About Burgundy Diamond Mines

Burgundy Diamonds was founded in 2020, initially focused on consolidating a portfolio of leading diamond projects in Canada, Botswana, and Australia. The company quickly adopted an innovative downstream strategy, acquiring the former Ellendale mine in Western Australia, famed for its highly desirable Fancy yellow diamonds, and took ownership in 2021 of the cutting and polishing facilities and hugely experienced team from Argyle Pink Diamonds. Burgundy has recently launched the exclusive diamond brand of Maison Mazerea, producing extraordinary cuts of the most exquisite Fancy Colour diamonds, and bringing the concept of Haute Diamanterie to exceptional jewellery.

