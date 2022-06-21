Germain Hotels Makes Canary Technologies Digital Credit Card Authorization Solution the Standard Across All Its Properties

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canary Technologies , which is modernizing the hotel tech stack with the first mobile web end-to-end Guest Management System and its award-winning Digital Authorizations solution, announced today that Germain Hotels has made Canary’s Digital Authorizations software the standard across all of its 18 properties.



Germain Hotels is a family-run business that owns and operates Le Germain Hotels, Alt Hotels and Escad Hotels across Canada. Ranked as one of Canada’s 50 Best Managed Companies, Germain Hotels is renowned for the impeccable warmth, hospitality and style it brings to its properties.

With Canary’s Digital Authorizations solution, Germain Hotels properties will be able to send 3rd-party guests a unique link so they can enter their credit card information through a PCI-compliant and secure online interface, instead of filling out paper or PDF credit card authorization forms. Each hotel will also have access to Canary’s comprehensive anti-fraud software and dashboard to keep track of each guest’s digital authorization online.

Canary’s Digital Authorizations solution is fully compliant with Payment Card Industry (PCI) standards that all businesses must adhere to if they capture, process, transmit, or store credit or debit card information. Since most paper credit card authorization forms are not PCI compliant, Canary’s Digital Authorizations product gives Germain Hotels a more secure solution that provides a better, more streamlined overall guest experience.

Canary's Digital Authorizations also helps merchants avoid the errors and fraud often associated with the process of collecting credit card information on paper forms: hotels using Digital Authorizations have reported up to 90 percent decreases in chargebacks.

“PCI compliance and fraud reductions were a driver for this technology implementation, but as always our top priority is the guest experience,” said Charles Bureau, Vice President of IT at Germain Hotels. “Canary has deep experience and a great reputation in this area, and our evaluation found that the company provides a solid solution with measurable impact. That’s why we’re implementing Canary across all of our properties.”

“Digitizing credit-card authorizations is a relatively easy way to improve payment security and reduce chargebacks and fraud,” said Canary VP of Sales DJ Singh. “Guests don’t miss those paper forms, and hotels see immediate ROI. We look forward to working with Germain Hotels to improve security and efficiency while enhancing the guest experience.”

In addition to Digital Authorizations, Canary offers an array of products that cater to the specific needs of the hotel industry. Its roster of products also includes Contactless Check-in, which allows guests to check-in virtually without exchanging credit cards, IDs or registration forms; Contactless Checkout, which allows hotels to understand when guests will leave their hotel and boost their reviews; Guest Messages, which allows guests and staff to easily communicate via text message; Upsells, which allows hotels to generate >$100k+ annually in upsell revenue; and Digital Contracts, which increases staff efficiency and bookings. These industry-leading solutions are helping forward-thinking hotels improve their business processes and bottom line while enhancing customer service for their valued guests.

For more information, visit canarytechnologies.com .

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with the first mobile web end-to-end Guest Management System and its award-winning Digital Authorizations solutions. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by thousands of hotels in more than 65 countries, including Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Standard Hotels and Ace Hotel Group. Canary’s solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue with upsells, raise staff efficiency, ensure PCI compliance, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.

About Germain Hotels

Germain Hotels is a family-run business founded in Quebec in 1988. The owner and operator of a network of 18 properties across the country under the Le Germain, Alt and Escad banners, the company remains the only genuinely Canadian hotel group to-date. A model of boldness and innovation, Germain Hotels is renowned for its philosophy of hospitality and its exceptional sense of aesthetics. The company’s national presence and its commitment to building a network of local collaborators make it an expert in the Canadian lifestyle. Visit https://www.germainhotels.com

Media Contact

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing

michelle@big-swing.com

617-510-6998