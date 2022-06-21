New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Arts Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287842/?utm_source=GNW

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the arts ? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The arts market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.



It places the market within the context of the wider arts market; and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the arts market by geography and by type

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the arts market. This chapter includes different goods covered in the report and basic definitions.

Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the arts industry supply chain.

Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global arts market.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global arts market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

COVID-19 Impact – This chapter describes the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had across various industries and companies in the arts industry.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Global Macro Comparison – The global arts market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the arts market size, percentage of GDP, and average arts market expenditure.

Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region.This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.



The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global arts market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Background – This section describes the recreation market of which the arts market is a segment. This chapter includes the services market 2015-25 values, and regional analyses for the investments market.

Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for arts companies in terms of service offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Nature Parks; Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies; Sports And Arts Promoters

By Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Nature Parks Type: Museums; Historical Sites; Zoos & Botanical Gardens; Nature Parks And Other Similar Institutions

By Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Type: Visual Arts; Performing Arts

By Sports And Arts Promoters Type: Sports Promoters; Arts Promoters



Companies Mentioned: Live Nation Entertainment Inc.; Smithsonian Institution; AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.; Cirque du Soleil; Bolshoi Theatre



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; arts indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



