Vascular Graft Market Size Estimated to Hit USD 8.5 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vascular grafts market size was valued at USD 5.37 billion in 2021. The vascular graft market shows a tremendous growth owing to the increase in the number of minimally invasive procedures carried out by the technically advanced hospitals and healthcare systems. This minimally invasive procedure has become a major part of many surgical procedures related to the vital organs in the human body.



Regional Snapshots

The region of North America is considered to be the largest ground for the development of this market. Owing to the rising health care awareness, availability of facilities, high number of people living in this developed country, high availability of reimbursement and the shift to advanced procedures are helping the market to grow. However, the region of Asia Pacific has also shown a tremendous growth during the forecast. This region is seen to have a high number of patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases, kidney problems and diabetes which helped to fuel this market to a great extent. The other regions which help in the growth of this market are Europe and Russia which also have a great number of cases with cardiovascular diseases and renal disorders.

Report Highlights

On the basis of the product , the endovascular stent grafts segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The developments in the endovascular applications will lead to a growth in the endovascular stent grafts market.

The cardiac aneurysm segment will grow during the forecast period as the congenital heart disease and other congenital heart surgeries which are carried out using the advanced tissue engineered grafts is in demand and the demand shall grow.

On the basis of the raw material used, the polytetrafluoroethylene segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, it is used for the peripheral bypass procedures as this material adequately interacts with the tissue and it is extremely easy to use.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.68 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 43.1 Billion CAGR 18.05% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Strem Chemicals, Inc., American Elements, US Research Nanomaterials, Inc., Nanocomposix, Inc., Frontier Carbon Corporation, Nanoshel LLC, SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Cytodiagnostics, Inc., Quantum Materials Corp

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The factors driving this market includes the high number of chronic kidney diseases amongst the people, the increase in the number of dialysis that take place, the high rate of diabetic individuals. Moreover, the existence of cardiovascular diseases and renal disorders has helped to grow the market to a great extent. The adoption of minimally invasive procedures carried out by the advanced healthcare system has also increased the demand for vascular graft market over the period of time. This also helps in better healing of wounds and further reduces the complications that the patient has to undergo. The reduction in neointimal formation followed after complex vascular surgeries have shown a tremendous growth in the market during the forecast.

Restraints

The outbreak of the pandemic led to a decline in the market growth of the vascular grafts due to the interruption in the operation procedures and supply chains. As a result of the pandemic only essential services were carried out and non essential surgeries and procedures were neglected. Elective procedures had become the fashion of the ongoing market. During the pandemic the vascular and cardiac operative procedures witnessed a 8.5% decrease worldwide. Moreover, the increase in the total cost of the vascular graft procedures also hinders the growth of the market during the forecast. The developed nations opt for these services whereas the developing and underdeveloped nations face a challenge to cope with the increasing cost.

Opportunities

The increase in the minimally invasive procedures which are required for chronic heart diseases and renal diseases has provided a great opportunity for the growth of the vascular graft market. The reduced side effects and complications faced by the patients has helped the market to grow. The peripheral vascular market is another segment which shows tremendous growth due to the increased number of renal disorder and arterial diseases. All these factors provide a great opportunity to the vascular graft market during the forecast.

Challenges

The failure of a vascular graft can have severe adverse effects on the health of consumers. Malfunction of vascular grafts can cause a risk to the life of the consumer and hence the adoption of the new advanced technology will be hampered to a great extent which can affect the growth of the market in the forecast period. The higher cost associated with these kind of graphs also creates a great challenge for the developing market. Failure of a vascular graft also leads to an additional expense in which an operation has to be done again. All these factors proved to be a great challenge for the growth of the vascular graft market.

Recent Developments

Medtronic has obtained approval for ll/lls, Thoracic stent which is used along with Heli-FX EndoAnchor.

In 2017, Endologix Inc has made an agreement with Deerfield management which is a healthcare organization. A funding worth $170 million has been granted to it.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease

Peripheral Vascular Grafts

Endovascular Stent Grafts

Coronary Artery By-Pass Grafts

By Application

Cardiac Aneurysm

Kidney Failure

Vascular Occlusion

Coronary Artery Disease

By Raw Material

Polyester Vascular Grafts

Polytetrafluoroethylene Vascular Grafts

Polyurethane Vascular Grafts

Biological Material Based Vascular Grafts Human Saphenous and Umbilical Veins Tissue Engineered Materials



By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





