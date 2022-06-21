CORRECTING and REPLACING - Paytronix and PYMNTS Report: 18% of Restaurant Customers Already Participate in Metaverse

20% of restaurant consumers are familiar with the metaverse.



34% of Millennials and 27% of Gen Z have already participated in the metaverse.

38% of consumers who already participate in the metaverse would be willing to integrate restaurant purchases into this environment.



Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today published the latest report in its ongoing series “The Digital Divide: Technology, The Metaverse and the Future Of Dining Out,” a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, which finds that the metaverse — an advanced, social, virtual reality platform — may develop into another way in which restaurant customers will interact with their favorite brands, hang out with other fans of their favorite eateries, and maybe even buy their favorite foods. The research shows that 20% of restaurant consumers are familiar with the metaverse and 18% have participated in these cutting-edge environments.

Before restaurants become well-versed with the metaverse, however, they must focus on their current customers, and a majority say that friendly waitstaff and staff continuity at their favorite eateries are some of the most important factors that keep bringing them back. More than 33% of consumers say that friendliness is the most important thing a restaurant can provide, and nearly 75% say that seeing the same staff every time they visit a restaurant positively influences their experience.

Here's what the report finds out:

33% of grab-and-go customers are very or extremely familiar with the metaverse, more than double the share of either dine-in or either-or customers.

40% of Gen Z respondents said they are very familiar with the metaverse, although they do not lead all generations in actual metaverse participation.

34% of Millennials have participated in a metaverse environment. This may have to do with the generation’s superior spending power, as consumers who earn over $100,000 annually are more likely than those of other income brackets to have participated in a metaverse environment.

38% of consumers who already participate in the metaverse or are interested in it would be willing to integrate restaurant purchases into this environment, including a majority of grab-and-go customers.

21% of consumers who say they are not interested in buying food in the metaverse are not interested because they are either unfamiliar with it or believe the metaverse is complicated.

“The media landscape is already scattered, creating a massive fight for attention. Brands are vying for spots on Google search, in Facebook feeds, on Apple screens, and on any of dozens of different social sites. The metaverse represents the next battleground,” said Michelle Tempesta, CMO of Paytronix. “Loyalty programs open a direct line of communication between brands and customers that only continues to grow in importance. Customers want to maintain a strong relationship with their favorite brands, regardless of where that happens.”

Methodology

The Digital Divide: Technology, The Metaverse and the Future Of Dining Out, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, examines consumers’ relationships with restaurant technologies and views, attitudes toward digital food ordering trends and virtual reality in the restaurant context. We surveyed 2,496 consumers in the U.S. between April 6 and April 12 about their experiences. Our respondents’ average age was 48, 52% were female and 36% earned more than $100,000 annually.

