Global Thyristor Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Power Rating, Application, By Region, By Country Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)

This consequently necessitates an increase in the construction of power grids. Additionally, the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is providing ample opportunities for market development. In addition, rising government initiatives for HDVC installations are likely to stimulate market demand in the future.



The growing need for power-efficient products is one of the major factors driving the demand for high power electronics products across the industrial sector. Moreover, the use of robotics and computers at smart factories requires voltage above 1000 MW, which is driving the thyristor market. Countries in APAC such as China is focusing on the adoption of HVDC systems for its high population that needs a substantial power supply which is expected to boost the thyristor market.



Increased customer demand for smart devices and innovation in smart manufacturing is driving the market for industrial electronics. As a branch of electronics dealing with power electronic switches, sensors, actuators, meters, intelligent electronic devices (IEDs), automation equipment, semiconductors, nanotechnology, etc., the current emphasis is placed on power conditioning using power semiconductor devices in modernizing industry technology. Such initiatives is expected to boost the growth of thyristor.



Moreover, market players are focusing on continuous development in the thyristor market. For instance, ABB Ltd was the first company to introduce 6" thyristor devices for HVDC applications, and the company has the most comprehensive portfolio of high power thyristors in the global thyristor industry. New thyristor devices are still being developed with the goal of lowering total losses and maximising the device’s power rating.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Thyristor for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Thyristor by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Thyristor by By Power Rating (Below 500 MW, 500-999MW, Above 1000 MW).



• The report analyses the Thyristor By Application (Industrial Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Communication, Automotive Electronics).



• The Global Thyristor has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Power Rating, By Application.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include ABB Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Semikron.



Key Target Audience



• Semiconductor Industry Vendors



• Power Industry



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

