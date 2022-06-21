Conductive Inks Market is estimated to Develop at a CAGR of 3.8% during the Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of global conductive inks market stood at more than US$ 3.6 Bn in 2021. Future of conductive inks market looks stable as the market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global conductive inks market is anticipated to surpass valuation of US$ 9.2 Bn by 2031. The use of conductive inks has increased in tandem with the expansion of the electronics business. RFID tags, which are utilized in current transportation tickets, are printed with conductive inks. As printable conductive inks are utilized for fabrication, the use for conductive inks is increasing. These inks assist in augmenting the quality as well as quantity of electronics, which is likely to be highlighted in the marketing strategy for conductive inks.



Fabrication processes that are faster and less expensive than standard manufacturing methods are required for low-cost yet high-quality electronic components. As a result, firms are engaging in R&D to develop improved conducting ink materials that can be employed in the electronic business and for medical electronics goods as substitutes to silver conducting inks.

Conductive inks such as carbon nanotube inks, silver nanoparticles, silver flakes, and silver inks are used in printed and flexible electronics in a variety of applications, such as healthcare, packaging, automotive, consumer electronics, displays, and industrial. This factor is likely to drive market demand for conductive inks in the forthcoming years.

Recently, there has been a great deal of research conducted on synthesizing graphene-enhanced conductive inks for diverse uses in flexible electronics circuits and components. These conductive inks are usually less expensive than copper- and silver-based inks. In the near future, the business of conductive inks is one of the most potential uses for graphene. The global market is expanding across the world as people want more efficient, technically sound, and compact technologies.

Key Findings of Market Report

The increasing use of touch switches, printed heaters, touchscreens, sensors, biosensors, antennas, circuits, and printed circuit boards in a variety of sectors is likely to propel the global conductive inks market. In order to improve efficiency and minimize the bulk of electronic components, conductive inks are utilized to replace traditional wire and circuit designs. As a result, they are commonly employed in printed electronics.





Given the increasing adoption of consumer electronics throughout the world, the displays category held a share of nearly 20% of the overall global market in 2021. An electric signal is a component of the input information for an electronic display. Conductive inks are increasingly being used in a variety of display systems, which is emerging as one of the prominent trends in conductive inks market. Laptops, LEDs, wearables, smart gadgets, computers, smartphones, television sets, medical monitors, and other electronic devices are among them.





In the near future, the photovoltaic cells category is expected to acquire considerable market share. Instead of typical copper wire, photovoltaics employ conductive inks, which are more efficient. Biosensors are used in a wide range of electro-analytical applications all over the world. By 2031, the biosensors category is estimated to account for a sizable portion of the global conductive inks market.



Global Conductive Inks Market: Growth Drivers

Due to their constituents, silver conductive inks are widely employed in the power, pharmaceutical, as well as consumer electronics businesses. Another popular form of conductive ink for electronics is copper-based conductive ink. It has the potential to be used in flexible electronics as well, which is anticipated to drive revenue generation opportunities for the key vendors in conductive inks market.





A wide spectrum of electronic materials utilize printing processes. Conductive inks are used in printed electronics to improve the electrical properties of completed designs whilst also enhancing the raster resolution. All printed electronic gadgets as well as circuit boards include conductive nanoparticle inks as their underlying structure. Amongst many other things, they produce low-resistance circuit interconnects, contact electrodes, and antennas within transistors.



Global Conductive Inks Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Intrinsiq Materials, Inc.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Sun Chemical Corporation

Creative Materials Inc.

Johnson Matthey PLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Global Conductive Inks Market: Segmentation

Type

Silver Conductive Inks

Copper Conductive Inks

Conductive Polymers

Conductive Nanotube Inks

Graphene/Carbon Inks

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



