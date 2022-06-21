Drone Nerds to Highlight Public Safety UAV Solutions at the Police Security Expo 2022 in Atlantic City

Dania Beach, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, an enterprise UAV solutions provider, will be at the largest law enforcement tradeshow in the nation, the Police Security Expo, on June 27-28th, in Atlantic City, NJ. The Police Security Expo specializes in showcasing products and services that enhance the efficiency of operations for police, security, and public safety organizations.

As an exhibitor at the event, Drone Nerds will feature drone and payload solutions designed to help public safety officials complete safer and more efficient missions. Drone Nerds will host a variety of products from leading manufacturers like DJI, Sony, Parrot, Brinc, Teal, Freefly, Chasing, Pix4D, and CZI.

Among the products Drone Nerds will display are several DJI drones, including the M300, Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced, Mavic 3, and Matrice 30, and several compatible CZI payloads designed exclusively for the needs of law enforcement and public safety organizations. Other drones include the Sony Airpeak, Brinc Lemur S, the Autel Dragonfish, and many more popular solutions, like Pix4D’s viDoc RTK Rover.

Drone Nerds will also have representation from their latest partnership, Votix, a robotic software platform organization, at their booth. Votix develops drone operation software designed to help support all drone manufacturers automate drone-based workflows including mission requests, flight planning, teleoperations, autonomous flights, reporting, analytics, and third-party integration, powered by real-time AI (artificial intelligence).

“We have several new products on display, as well as live demos from Votix and a demonstration of their software. Each of these solutions can help police and public safety departments operate more efficiently, and help optimize valuable resources on missions, including time, fuel, and intel,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds CEO.



Drone Nerds will be present at the Police Security Expo at booth # 1047 with a team of drone solution experts that have extensive knowledge of public safety operations.



###



About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com