data.world Named a Leader in Enterprise Data Catalogs for DataOps by Independent Research Firm

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack, today announced that it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Catalogs for DataOps, Q2 2022, report. The report states that “data.world gives a deeper view of data for DataOps than most data catalogs” and that “data.world is a strong fit for organizations that need to translate data product requirements to production ready capabilities quickly and easily.”



According to the report, enterprise data catalogs are needed to understand and activate data in a DataOps environment. It states that customers should look for the following capabilities when evaluating solutions:

Addresses the diversity, granularity, and dynamic nature of data and metadata

Generates deep transparency of the nature and path of data flow and delivery

Delivers a UI/UX that reinforces modern DataOps and engineering best practices



“DataOps is a critical driver of data innovation in the enterprise, and data.world’s knowledge-graph powered data catalog plays a pivotal role in realizing its benefits,” said Bryon Jacob, chief technology officer and co-founder at data.world. “Acting as a centralized hub for both data producers and consumers, data.world makes data work reusable and reproducible, increasing the resiliency of your data supply chain. We are thrilled to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in their evaluation and, in our opinion, a pace setter for critical capabilities like collaboration and agile data governance.”

“OneWeb is a trailblazer in global connectivity, and data is the fuel that powers our innovation,” said Miguel Morgado, services and platform product owner at OneWeb. “data.world makes it easier for teams to collaborate and communicate around data. Our DataOps practices, built on data.world , provide a single-source-of-truth for all stakeholders to access, consume, and share insights.”

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Catalogs for DataOps, Q2 2022 .

About data.world

data.world is the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack. Its cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than 1.6 million members, including 90% of the Fortune 500. Our company has 48+ patents and has been named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work six years in a row. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook , or join us .

