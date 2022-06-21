New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stretcher Chairs Market – Analysis By Product Type, Technology, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286420/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, an increase in health expenditure, a growing population, an increasingly ageing population, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic disease are the factors anticipated to propel the growth of the global stretcher chair market. Moreover, chairs are lightweight and flexible which aid in the transportation of the patients and are the factors boosting the demand for stretcher chairs.



The Asia Pacific Stretcher Chairs market is predicted to be the hotspot and the most lucrative region for the market participants worldwide. A huge population suffering from chronic disorders, booming healthcare automation and rapidly increasing healthcare spending (both private and public) in the region are expected to have numerous growth possibilities. As a result, emerging countries such as China, Japan and India are expected to record notable growth rates during the forecast period.



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, including medical furniture, non-urgent surgical care and other healthcare industries in multiple ways. As a result of various precautionary lockdowns, as well as other restrictions that were enforced by governing authorities across the globe impacted the manufacturing and supply-chain operations of medical furniture including stretcher chairs. Although, as soon as the Virus spread over the world, the demand for hospitalization skyrocketed, and so did the demand for medical or hospital furniture such as stretcher chairs, hospital beds, and mattresses.



Major market players in the global arena are partnering with small players, in order to enhance their product portfolio as well as expand their global footprints. Thus, stretcher chair manufacturers are focusing on collaboration with hospitals, and clinics in order to generate cumulative revenue across the globe as well as advancing technologies in order to cater to the growing demand for stretcher chairs.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Stretcher Chairs Market for the historical period of 2015-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2028.



• The report analyses the Stretcher Chairs Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Stretcher Chairs Market by Product Type (General and Special)



• The report analyses the Stretcher Chairs Market by Technology (Powered and Manual)



• The report analyses the Stretcher Chairs Market by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Clinics, Others)



• The Global Stretcher Chairs Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa).



• The Global Stretcher Chairs Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Company Share. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Product Type, Technology and by End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The companies analysed in the report include Stryker Corporation, GF Health Products Inc., Winco Mfg., LLC, Wy’East Medical Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, IBIOM Instruments Ltée, AMTAI Medical Equipment, UFSK-International Osys Gmbh, NovyMed International BV, Medifa GmbH.



Key Target Audience



• Medical Furniture Manufacturers



• Medical-technology Firms



• Research and Development (R&D) Organizations



• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

