Colorado State University Global Names Dr. Angela Hernquist Vice President of Student and Faculty Operations

Aurora, Colo., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) President Pamela Toney has named Dr. Angela Hernquist as Vice President of Student and Faculty Operations. Her appointment was effective as of June 1. In her role, Dr. Hernquist will oversee operations of the university's 550+ faculty members and drive student success through the delivery of 24/7 resources and a seamless experience from enrollment to graduation.

Dr. Hernquist's appointment signals CSU Global’s commitment to elevating the student experience both inside and outside of the classroom, recognizing that both areas are equally important in driving student retention and success rates. Among her responsibilities, Dr. Hernquist will oversee the university’s Student Success Services, which include 1:1 tutoring, a writing center, career navigation support, 24/7 technical support, the online library, and all other academic resources. In addition, she will manage CSU Global’s team of dedicated Student Success Counselors, who help students through their academic journey, from degree planning to financial aid.

“With more than eight years of experience at CSU Global, Dr. Hernquist is passionate about helping our students receive the best possible educational experience. She truly understands the support and resources students need to be successful, and we are honored to have her take on this executive position,” said CSU Global President Pamela Toney. “Our goal is to consistently improve student retention and graduation outcomes, particularly focusing on closing the achievement gap for underrepresented learners. Dr. Hernquist is the right leader to drive this mission.”

Among the key areas of focus for Dr. Hernquist includes developing a student communications lifecycle, bolstering 24/7 services, enhancing the student portal and support provided by the university’s counselors, and advancing accessible multimedia orientation materials to ensure students are set up for success in an online learning environment from the beginning.

Dr. Hernquist joined CSU Global in 2014 as the Associate Director of Faculty Operations and has since led numerous strategic initiatives across various departments. At the university, she has also served as Director of Faculty and Academic Affairs, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs, Interim Assistant Provost, and Interim Provost. With over 25 years of business and community leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, Dr. Hernquist has earned various accolades throughout her career. Prior to joining CSU Global, she was the co-founder of the peer-reviewed Journal of Research in Leadership Education, Lead National Organization Team Manager for Sherwin Williams, and a recipient of a United States Congressional Certificate of Appreciation.

“I am honored by this opportunity to champion our exceptional students and faculty members. Our nontraditional students–many of whom are working adults, parents, or service members–require unique support services that enable them to achieve their educational goals while also balancing other life responsibilities,” said Dr. Hernquist. “I look forward to continuing to elevate CSU Global’s offerings for these students and supporting our dedicated faculty. I would like to thank President Toney and the CSU Global community for selecting me for this role.”

Dr. Hernquist earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Colorado; an M.B.A. from the University of Denver; and a PhD. in Higher Education leadership from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. In addition, she attended a Summer Seminar at the London School of Economics and spent her Junior year abroad at the University of Bordeaux, France.

