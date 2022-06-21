The Global Konjac Market is expected to grow by $ 356.41 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Konjac Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287446/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the konjac market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumption of low-calorie food, increasing usage of konjac sponges in cosmetic sector to meet demand for natural products, and increasing usage of animal-feed additives.

The konjac market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The konjac market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising health consciousness amid Covid-19 impact as one of the prime reasons driving the konjac market growth during the next few years. Also, government support and increasing medical usage will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on konjac market covers the following areas:

• Konjac market sizing

• Konjac market forecast

• Konjac market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading konjac market vendors that include Andi Johnson Group, Baoji Konjac Chemical Co. Ltd., BLG, Hubei Tongyi Konjac Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Ishibashiya Konjac Co., Miracle Noodle, NAH Foods Ltd, NOW Health Group Inc., Slendier, The Konjac Sponge Co., and Zeroodle USA. Also, the konjac market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

