The Global Electric Grill Market is expected to grow by $ 1.08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric grill market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising trend of cookouts on weekends and holidays, a rise in trekking and camping activities, and a rising number of hotels and restaurants.

The electric grill market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The electric grill market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising launch of residential electric grills as one of the prime reasons driving the electric grill market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in electric grills and the need for indoor utility and convenience will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric grill market covers the following areas:

• Electric grill market sizing

• Electric grill market forecast

• Electric grill market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric grill market vendors that include Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Breville Group Ltd., Conair Corp., De Longhi S.p.A, Empire Comfort Systems, Groupe SEB, Kenyon International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LANDMANN Germany GmbH, Longbank, Newell Brands Inc., RH Peterson Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd., W.C. Bradley Co., Whirlpool Corp., and Wolf Steel LTD. Also, the electric grill market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

