The Global Venous Blood Collection Market is expected to grow by $ 868.11 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Venous Blood Collection Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287443/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the venous blood collection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, increasing incidence of trauma and accidents, and rising number of surgical procedures around the globe.

The venous blood collection market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The venous blood collection market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Vein blood gas sampling

• Intraoperative blood salvage



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing number of strategic developments as one of the prime reasons driving the venous blood collection market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in blood collection procedures and equipment and rising demand for apheresis will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the venous blood collection market covers the following areas:

• Venous blood collection market sizing

• Venous blood collection market forecast

• Venous blood collection market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading venous blood collection market vendors that include Aptaca Spa, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., DBO Preanalytical System, FL MEDICAL SRL Unipersonale, Fresenius Kabi AG, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, ICU Medical Inc., Jiangsu KANGJIAN Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Owen Mumford Ltd., PreQ Systems, Retractable Technologies Inc., SARSTEDT AG, and Co. KG, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Terumo Medical Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the venous blood collection market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287443/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________