Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shareholders

English Estonian

The annual shareholders meeting (hereinafter referred to as the Meeting) of AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) took place on Tuesday, 21st of June, 2022 starting at 13.00 at Sokos Hotel Viru, room Andante, at Viru väljak 4, 10111 Tallinn, Estonia. As per the registration list of the meeting in total 43 516 226 votes were represented, which forms 76,76% of all votes attached to the shares.

The agenda and decisions adopted at the Meeting were as follows:

Election of the Chairman and Secretary of the annual general meeting of shareholders

The decision adopted was as follows:

Elect Karin Madisson as the Chairman of the annual general meeting of the shareholders. Elect Helena Purga as the Secretary of the meeting.

85,01% of the votes present at the meeting were in favor of the decision, 14,99% of the votes present at the meeting were abstained of the decision.

Approval of the audited annual report of the Company for the financial year of 2021

The decision adopted was as follows:

Approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2021.

84,50% of the votes present at the meeting were in favor of the decision, 15,50% of the votes present at the meeting were abstained of the decision.

Resolution of distribution of the profit

The decision adopted was as follows:

To distribute the net profit for the financial year which ended 31 December 2021 in the amount of 3,913,201 Euro to recover share premium, in the amount of 1,133,759 Euros to recover the statutory reserve and the rest 24’709’696 Euros into retained earnings of previous periods.

84,50% of the votes present at the meeting were in favor of the decisions, 14,99% of the votes present at the meeting were undecided of the decision, 0,51% of the votes present at the meeting were abstained of the decision.

Election of the auditor

The decision adopted was as follows:

Elect Ernst & Young Baltic AS as the auditor of the Company for the financial year of 2022.

84,50% of the votes present at the meeting were in favour of the decision, 15,50% of the votes present at the meeting were abstained of the decision.

The remuneration policy for the executive management of Company

The decision adopted was as follows:

To approve the remuneration policy for the executive management of Company.

84,50% of the votes present at the meeting were in favour of the decision, 15,50% of the votes present at the meeting were abstained of the decision.

Minutes of the annual shareholders meeting will be published on AS Pro Kapital Grupp web page www.prokapital.com not later than 22nd of June, 2021.

Angelika Annus

CFO

Tel +372 6144 920

Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee