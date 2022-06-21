The Global Carmine Market is expected to grow by $ 31.77 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carmine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287442/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the carmine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumer demand for natural food carmine, increasing usage of cosmetic products, and lesser side effects as compared to synthetic colors.

The carmine market analysis includes formulation segment and geographic landscape



The carmine market is segmented as below:

By Formulation

• Powder

• Liquid

• Crystal



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the carmine market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in the need for naturally extracted carmine for processed food and increasing collaboration, mergers, and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the carmine market covers the following areas:

• Carmine market sizing

• Carmine market forecast

• Carmine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carmine market vendors that include Amerilure Inc., BioconColors, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Clariant International Ltd., Colormaker Inc., Danone SA, DDW Inc., DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd., GNT GROUP, IMBAREX, PROQUIMAC PFC SA, Sensient Technologies Corp., The Hershey Co., Union Colours BV, and Vinayak Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. Also, the carmine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

