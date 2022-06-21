AMAX Launches Ultralow-Latency and Liquid-Cooled Quad-GPU Data Science Workstations

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAX, a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and OEM data center manufacturing, has announced new GPU workstations for AI developers that are not only ultra-powerful but also suitable for deployment in any non-lab environment.

Continuous advancements in computer vision applications bring new use cases such as object recognition from point clouds and image segmentation into focus. These high-performance computing needs are increasingly concentrated on applications such as autonomous driving, robotics, and smart retail. As industries continue to adopt approaches to take advantage of artificial intelligence and machine learning, so too will they demand increasingly powerful, high-performance computing solutions.

To meet these growing industry needs, AMAX is excited to expand its HPC solution portfolio with the latest innovative workstations to support developers in their mission.

AceleMax DL-E142 is equipped with four NVIDIA A100 80GB GPU cards, supporting up to 2TB DDR4 memory, NVMe local storage, on-board 10GbE NIC with an option to upgrade to 100GbE and driven by a single-socket 3 rd Gen CPU up to 64 cores. Its unique chassis design allows for both desktop and rackmount orientation. Manufactured and engineered by AMAX, the DL-E142 tackles the toughest accelerated workloads demanded by developers with ultralow GPU to GPU latencies by eliminating inter-CPU communication.

Gen CPU up to 64 cores. Its unique chassis design allows for both desktop and rackmount orientation. Manufactured and engineered by AMAX, the DL-E142 tackles the toughest accelerated workloads demanded by developers with ultralow GPU to GPU latencies by eliminating inter-CPU communication. LiquidMax TL40-X3 is an ultra-quiet liquid-cooled workstation, equipped with dual-socket 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable series processors and supporting up to four NVIDIA A100 80GB GPU cards. Quieter than an electric toothbrush, the TL40-X3 makes up to only 55 dB at load. The custom CPU and GPU cold plates, cooling system, and chassis are designed and built by AMAX to give customers the most powerful and non-intrusive platform.

These workstations are ideal for developers and scientists that need a powerful system outside of a lab environment. AMAX workstation solutions are designed to deliver excellent performance, reliability, low noise, and scalability, making them ideal for workloads of all sizes, whether at home or in an open office.

Please visit here for more details on AMAX workstation solutions or call (800) 800-6328.

About AMAX

AMAX is an award-winning global leader in data center, open-architecture platforms, HPC, Deep Learning, application-tailored cloud and OEM server manufacturing solutions designed towards the highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 100 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success. For more information about AMAX and the immersion cooling solution, visit here.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.