Breker Verification Systems Appoints FirstEDA as Exclusive European Distributor

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breker Verification Systems , the leading provider of advanced test content synthesis solutions for SoC, UVM and Post-Silicon verification environments, appointed FirstEDA as its exclusive European distributor.



Twenty-year-old FirstEDA, a value-added distributor of design automation tools and training in Europe, now sells and supports Breker's TrekSoC™ and TrekUVM™ tools that automatically generate self-verifying test cases for multi-threaded, multiprocessor SoC devices and UVM block-based verification. Breker selected FirstEDA for its experienced and highly skilled engineering staff and understanding of the needs of the verification community.

“Breker stands out in the field of verification tools and solutions,” says Julian Lonsdale, Sales Director of FirstEDA, based in the U.K. “It consistently delivers high-quality, innovative and versatile tools to solve the challenges facing verification engineers.”

“FirstEDA is recognized as a trusted and well-connected European partner,” remarks Dave Kelf, Breker’s CEO. “Choosing to partner was an easy decision because we value the skillset and expertise it provides and know our relationship will flourish.”

Breker at Design Automation Conference

Breker will demonstrate its System Coherency Synthesis TrekApp and other solutions at Design Automation Conference (DAC) in Booth #2528 (Second floor) Monday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Moscone West in San Francisco.

Send email to contact@brekersystems.com to arrange a meeting or demonstration.

About Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems is a leading provider of verification synthesis solutions that leverage SystemUVM, C++ and Portable Stimulus, a standard means to specify reusable verification intent. It is the first company to introduce graph-based verification and the synthesis of high-coverage test sets based on AI planning algorithms. Breker’s Test Suite Synthesis and TrekApp library allows the automated generation of high-coverage, powerful test cases for deployment into a variety of UVM, SoC and Post-Silicon verification environments. Case studies that feature Altera (now Intel), Analog Devices, Broadcom, IBM, Huawei and other companies leveraging Breker’s solutions are available on the Breker website . Breker is privately held and works with leading semiconductor companies worldwide.

