Molded Fiber Bowls Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 297.2 Mn by 2032 | Major Key players are Southern Champion Tray, Be Green Packaging, Pactiv

NEWARK, Del, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molded fiber bowls market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 196.9 Mn in 2022, with sales growing at a 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period.



Molded fiber bowls have gained traction in the foodservice sector as a handy, cost-effective and biodegradable packaging solution. Apart from functional characteristics such as low prices and cleanliness, molded fiber bowls offer easy stackability and grab-and-go features.

Over the last decade, factors such as increased customer preference for home delivery of ready-to-eat food via online food service platforms have significantly pushed the molded fiber bowls market. Sales are expected to be driven by large multi-national quick-service restaurants (QSR) across various countries, as well as increasing penetration of QSRs in emerging economies.

Get Sample of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14946

Furthermore, most QSRs limit their expenditures to cleaning and reserving used containers. As a result, the usage of foodservice disposable containers such as molded fiber bowls, cups, plates, cutlery, and other items allows food-chain operators to reduce labour costs and focus on enhancing customer service and quality.

Surging demand for sustainable packaging solutions across the globe is compelling manufacturers to expand their production facilities and to install technologically advanced manufacturing equipment.

For instance, in June 2021, Jefferson Enterprise Energy and Zume announced a joint venture for creating one of the world’s first entirely renewable energy-powered manufacturing facilities that will produce compostable molded fiber products such as bowls, clamshells, etc. Through this partnership, the companies are planning to support increasing demand for the molded fiber products in North America.

Similarly, in Asia Parason Machinery partnered with Zume Inc. installed a machine line for compostable and eco-friendly tableware manufacturing technology to boost molded fiber product line.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-14946

“Stringent regulations regarding plastic disposal and greenhouse gas emissions, along with functional characteristics offered by molded fiber bowls are some of the key factors expected to boost the market in the forthcoming years,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Sales of thermoformed bowls to remain high through 2032.

The sales of molded fiber bowls through offline channel is estimated to increase by 2x times in comparison with sales registred 2021.

Food service outlets are estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 63 Mn by the end of 2032.

The U.S. molded fiber bowls market will account for 25% of the North America market share over the forecast period.

India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with sales growing by 2x during the assessment period.





Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the molded fiber bowls market include Huhtamaki Oyj, Sabert Corporation, Pactiv, Green Olive Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., Southern Champion Tray, Be Green Packaging, EAMC Pulp Molding Machine Manufacturer, US Foods, Genera Inc., and Dinearth Eco Friendly Tableware.

Get Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14946

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption /Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

Click Here Full TOC for Molded Fiber Bowls Market with 275 pages Report

Molded Fiber Bowls Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for molded fiber bowls market by molded pulp type (thick walled, processed pulp, thermoformed, and transfer molded), by distribution channel (online and offline), by end-use (food service outlets, hotels, restaurant & cafes, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), and others (household)) & region

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging:

Cohesive Packaging Market Size : Cohesive Packaging Market by Material Type, Packaging Format, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Cryogenic Boxes Market Share : Cryogenic Boxes Market By Material, Application, End-Use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Food Packaging Market Trends : Food Packaging Market by Material, Packaging Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Biodegradable Films Market Analysis : Biodegradable Films Market by Material, Thickness, Application, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Candle Box Market Outlook : Candle Box Market by Product Type, Shape, Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Soap Boxes Market Forecast: Soap Boxes Market by Material Type, Shape, Folding Carton Style, Surface Coating, Nature & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

PE Films Market Sales: PE Films Market by Material, Thickness, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Sterile Packaging Market Value: Sterile Packaging Market by Product, Material Type, End Use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Molded Fiber Trays Market Demand: Molded Fiber Trays Market By Molded Pulp Type, Product Type, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Metal IBC Market Type: Metal IBC Market by Material Type, Capacity, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Download complimentary copy of FMI’s white paper on ‘Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy’ in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/molded-fiber-bowls-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs



