RFE Investment Partners IX Invests in Max Home Inspections, a Fast-Growing Home Services Company

WESTPORT, Conn. and DAVIE, Fla., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFE Investment Partners (“RFE”), a Connecticut-based private equity firm, announced today it has completed a recapitalization investment in Max Home Inspections (“Max Home”), a leading provider of home inspections and ancillary post-close services in the Florida and Texas markets.



Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Davie, FL, Max Home has become one of the fastest-growing home inspection providers in the United States. In addition to the traditional inspection service offering, the company provides a suite of post-close services to support the new homeowner, including pest control, repair and renovation, and preventative maintenance services.

In connection with the investment, Scott Swayze will assume the role of CEO, while co-founder Silvia Rossbach will continue to guide the company in an advisory role as a board member. Shawn and Silvia Rossbach and Mitch Feinglas maintain a significant ownership interest in the company alongside RFE. The company headquarters will relocate to Austin, TX with Scott and the executive team as Max Home continues to strengthen its presence in Texas.

“I am excited to partner with RFE given their long successful track record of growing home service companies through both organic avenues as well as the execution of an aggressive add-on acquisition campaign,” Swayze said. “I believe this partnership will enable Max Home to transform the home inspection landscape by becoming the ‘employer of choice’ for new hires as well as the ‘partner of choice’ for all inspection companies who see the value in joining the Max Home family to enjoy our tools, technology, suite of offerings, capital base, and employee-first culture.”

Rossbach added: “We believe this partnership is a strong strategic fit for Max Home. Our organization is excited to leverage the knowledge and expertise of RFE to help guide and support the continued growth ahead for the company.”

“The fragmented nature of the home inspection industry presents exciting opportunities, and Max Home has built a unique approach to the market through a diversified and scalable model,” said Michael Rubel, Managing Director at RFE.

“With additional growth capital from RFE, Max Home is well-positioned to capitalize on the Golden Moment of the home inspection to continue to build out its ancillary services offering while creating long-term relationships with homeowners,” Sean Gillick, Principal at RFE, added.

About Max Home:

Max Home Inspections is a leading provider of home inspection and ancillary residential services currently serving the major metropolitan markets in Florida and Texas. Max Home has created an efficient, scalable model for inspections that ensures a superior outcome for the customer and greater quality control to simplify the real estate experience. Max Home has built a high-quality, customer-centric team to ease the home buying experience and support homeowners throughout the duration of their ownership. For more information, visit www.maxhomeinspections.com.

About RFE:

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the United States. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.