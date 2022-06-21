The vanilla market was valued at US$ 1,434.51 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,956.09 million by 2028

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vanilla Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form, Category, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232621/?utm_source=GNW





Growing vanilla is a tedious process, and growers need to follow stringent procedures to meet the required quality standards. It is cured and dried before packaging as the curing process offers vanilla beans their distinct flavor and aroma.



Based on the application, the vanilla market is bifurcated into food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others.The food and beverage segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020.



The personal care segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Due to its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, vanilla extract is widely used in personal care products, such as moisturizers, scrubs, and anti-aging creams.



Vanilla extract is used in products that help fight acne as it possesses antibacterial and antioxidant properties that prevent breakouts while also soothing redness and inflammation.Vanilla contains B-vitamins, such as niacin, thiamin, B6, and pantothenic acid, which are vital for healthy skin.



The antioxidant properties of vanilla help protect the skin from pollution and contaminants. Due to all these properties, personal care product manufacturers are frequently utilizing vanilla in their products.



Based on the region, the vanilla market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM).In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global vanilla market.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period.The food & beverage industry is an essential part of the US economy.



According to the US Committee for Economic Development report, the food and beverage industry consists of close to 27,000 organizations and employs almost 1.5 million people. The continued expansion in the North America food & beverage industry is significantly influencing other related markets, including vanilla.



The leading players in the vanilla market are Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd; Givaudan SA; Heilala Vanilla US; LAFAZA Foods; Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Inc.; Symrise; The Vanilla Company; Kerry Group; Touton SA; and Madagascar Vanilla Company.



The size of the global vanilla market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the vanilla market.

