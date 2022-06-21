The Industry-Leading Provider of Real Estate and Mortgage Education Adds eTextbooks to Its Award-Winning Curriculum

DENVER, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CE Shop is proud to begin offering eTextbooks as a part of its real estate and mortgage Pre-Licensing Premium packages. This expands The CE Shop's support and development of new licensees entering these industries who have expressed the need for supplemental learning tools beyond what The CE Shop already offers within their online learning platform.

The eTextbooks are available in all states for mortgage education and in 39 states for real estate education. The Real Estate eTextbook, "Introduction to the Profession," is a 608-page, in-depth guide on the foundations of real estate. It covers key topics and industry jargon related to real estate brokerage, financing, contracts, closing, investment, fair housing, and licensing.

For mortgage, the eTextbook, "Residential Mortgage Lending Principles and Practices" is a 767-page eTextbook that explains the role of residential mortgage lending in real estate and the economy, the different types of lending, regulatory compliance, underwriting, and other key mortgage related principles and practices. For students who want to understand what it actually means to be a real estate agent or mortgage loan officer, this published content exceeds any learning tool on the market.

An eTextbook is included when a student selects the real estate or mortgage Pre-Licensing Premium packages. For those seeking to asses a career change, are a student currently studying for the real estate or mortgage licensing exams, or are an industry veteran looking for some additional and refreshed content, the eTextbooks are also available for purchase.

The CE Shop plans to expand its publishing offerings for real estate and mortgage, as well as additional professions. Aligned to state guidelines for real estate and mortgage license types, these eTextbooks provide handy tools such as snack-sized resources, detailed glossaries, real world examples, end-of-chapter summaries, quiz questions, and prep exams that increase success rates. They will help the reader comprehend and master the material, as well as be a useful reference tool throughout the individual's real estate or mortgage career.

Standalone eTextbooks for real estate and mortgage education are now available at https://www.theceshop.com/real-estate-books

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional education with online mortgage, real estate, and home inspection courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

