Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens Nashville Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new commercial staffing agency location in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Nashville staffing office is owned by Lisa Meyers and will serve Nashville and the surrounding areas. The office will focus primarily on staffing and recruiting for manufacturing and commercial companies.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Nashville and middle Tennessee communities," said Meyer. "Our goal is for NEXTAFF of Nashville to be recognized as the BEST employment service and recruiting source in the middle Tennessee area. NEXTAFF will help employers by taking on the burden of finding good, quality people their businesses need, and we want to assist employees by matching them to these great companies. With the job market in its current state, bringing our proprietary X-FACTOR™ recruiting method to this community is essentially needed."

"We are thrilled to see Lisa expand her footprint into Nashville," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "Lisa is one of NEXTAFF's top franchise owners. Her competitiveness and drive combined with the NEXTAFF infrastructure will serve the community of Nashville very well."

The office is located at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1560, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. More information can be found at NEXTAFF of Nashville.

"It's an amazing feeling to be a part of helping people find hope through work," said Meyers. "We truly believe that a job can be a turning point in someone's life, and we're looking forward to helping people as our business takes off in Nashville. We have the reputation of treating our associates and clients like family and will do whatever it takes to get the job done."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and information technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

