Global Institute for Food Security announces new Chief Scientific Officer

Saskatoon, Canada, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS) at the University of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the successful hiring of its first Chief Scientific Officer, Nancy Tout (PhD). Tout’s appointment takes effect from Monday, July 18, 2022.

A research and development leader with a PhD in microbiology and immunology, Tout is joining GIFS from Results Driven Agriculture Research (RDAR), a Government of Alberta initiative, where she has been responsible for developing, administering and delivering innovative research funding programs. Prior to RDAR, she was at Syngenta Canada for over 21 years, leading a research and development team of over 60 scientists across Canada in the discovery, development and registration of agricultural innovation projects.

“We are thrilled to have Nancy join our team at GIFS, bringing her extensive leadership experience and wealth of research and development knowledge to help us advance our corporate strategy,” GIFS Chief Executive Officer Steven Webb (PhD) said. “Her knowledge of the Canadian research environment, vast network and expertise with building partnerships will be a valuable asset to GIFS, as well as to Saskatchewan and Canada’s agriculture and food ecosystem.”

Tout will lead GIFS’ Research and Development Leadership Team and be responsible for strategic leadership and oversight to ensure the institute’s initiatives align with its strategic direction, continue to deliver value to stakeholders and deliver solutions that anticipate the agriculture and food sector’s needs. She will be providing an outcomes and impact-focused approach in her leadership of the institute’s science programs and technology platforms.

“I am excited at the opportunity to join GIFS and to work with a team of people dedicated to innovation and to delivering sustainable food security using Saskatchewan and Canada’s strengths,” said Tout. “The institute’s continued growth and focus on being a catalyst and connector in the agri-food ecosystem aligns with my commitment to collaboration and to working through partnerships to tackle the challenges of feeding a growing world.”

Tout earned a Bachelor of Biology (Honours) degree from Wilfrid Laurier University, followed by a PhD in microbiology and immunology from the University of Guelph in 1997. An award winning scholar, she has also received national and global recognition, including as a Female Food Hero through CropLife International.

