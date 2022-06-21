In Vivo Toxicology Market worth $6.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Animal Models, Reagents & Kits), Test Type (Chronic, Sub-acute), Toxicity Endpoints (Systemic, Immunotoxicity), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house), End User (Academic & Research Institute, CROs) - Forecast to 2025", is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Browse in-depth TOC on "In Vivo Toxicology Market"

305- Tables

40- Figures

276- Pages

The Market growth is driven largely by the increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry, growing focus and demand for personalized medicine, focus on innovations in animal models, and the development of exclusive tests of in vivo toxicology.

On the basis of product, the in vivo toxicology market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into animal models and reagents & kits. Animal models is sub segmented into rat, mice, and other animals. In 2019,the consumables segment dominated the market with maximum share of the market. Factors such as increasing use of reagents & kits in research activities, growing funds for research projects, and their extensive application in the in vivo toxicology studies are driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of test type, the global in vivo toxicology market is categorized into acute, sub-acute, sub-chronic, and chronic test type. The chronic test type segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The chronic test type segment held the largest share of the market, followed by sub-chronic test type in 2019. Factors such as growing research on drugs used for longer duration therapy such as anti-convulsive, anti-cancer, anti- hypertensives, and anti-arthritis, drives the growth of the chronic test type market.

On the basis of the testing facility, the global in vivo toxicology market is divided into in-house testing facilities and outsourced testing facilities. The outsourced testing facilities segment is expected for largest share in the market, by testing facility, over the forecast period. Factors such as growing research and development investments and strategies in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical devices companies, resulting in increased outsourcing of services to CROs and thus drive the market.

On the basis on the end user, the global in vivo toxicology market has been broadly categorized into academic &research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users (cosmetic companies and food laboratories).In 2019, the academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors such as, growing number of research activities and funding in the field of in vivo toxicology to the academic and research institutes to conduct in vivo toxicology research are driving the market.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global in vivo toxicology market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the In Vivo Toxicology Market in 2019. Factors such as increasing biomedical research and preclinical activities by CROs and companies. Additionaly, geographic presence of major players operating in the market in the US, drives the market in North America.

Key Players:

The major players operating in this In Vivo Toxicology Market are by Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US),Envigo (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), and JANVIER LABS (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US). Other prominent players includeMerck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), genOway (France), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCurebioServices (France), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Harbour BioMed (US) among others.

