Major Players In The Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Are Focusing On Developing Automated Solutions To Enhance Productivity And Consistency

LONDON, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market, the major players in the microbiology diagnostic industry are focusing on developing automated solutions for devices and equipment used for microbiology diagnostic processes. Automation of the process will help to enhance the productivity and consistency of the whole diagnostic process. Computerization of the diagnostic process gives reliable and efficient test results that manual testing by various experts does not. In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a major player in the market, introduced a new benchtop automated reading and incubation system for antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST). This new instrument will provide microbiology laboratories with the accurate MIC results that are needed by clinicians to confidently select an effective antibiotic for critically ill patients while safeguarding future patient care through more successful antimicrobial stewardship.



The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $3.42 billion in 2021 to $3.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The global microbiology diagnostic devices market size is expected to grow to $6.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.6%.

Danaher was the largest competitor in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market in 2021, with a 15.25% share of the market. Danaher Corporation is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. Danaher’s facilities are located in more than 60 countries. As of December 2021, the company had around 80,000 employees. Danaher Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA. Danaher’s growth strategy focuses on new product developments to enhance its market position. In March 2022, Danaher’s subsidiary, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, launched CellMek SPS, an automated sample preparation system for clinical flow cytometry. The new SPS offers processing for a multitude of sample types, helping laboratories expand their capabilities.

Major players in the microbiology diagnostics devices and equipment market are Becton Dickinnson and Company, Biomerieux, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market is segmented by type into laboratory instruments, microbiology analysers; by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic centres, customer lab service providers, academic institutes, research institutes; by laboratory instrument into incubators, gram stainers, bacterial colony counters, petri dish fillers, automated culture systems; by microbiology analyzer into microbiology diagnostics instruments, microscopes; by reagent into pathogen-specific kits, general reagents.

North America was the largest region in the microbiology testing market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the global microbiology diagnostics equipment market. The regions covered in TBRC’s global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment industry overview are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

