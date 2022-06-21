dvm360® Announces 2022-2023 Continuing Education Conference Lineup for Veterinary Professionals

CRANBURY, N.J., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dvm360®, the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals, today announced its 2022-2023 continuing education conference lineup for veterinary professionals. The next event, a new two-day conference called Directions in Veterinary Medicine , will take place June 24-25 in Indianapolis, Ind. Designed to accommodate local veterinary professionals’ busy schedules, the weekend event will provide an opportunity for attendees to network and earn up to 13 RACE®-approved continuing education credit hours.



dvm360® will also host three larger conferences later this year: Fetch Kansas City in Missouri (August 26-28), the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference in New Jersey (October 10-12) and Fetch San Diego in California (December 2-4). Additionally, the Fetch Charlotte conference will be held in North Carolina from March 24-26, 2023. Attendees of each event will also have the opportunity to earn RACE®-approved CE credit hours. Registration for these programs is now open on the Fetch dvm360 conference website.

Directions in Veterinary Medicine, which will be held at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown hotel, is a new concept that will consist of educational content focused on select therapeutic specialties in a module series. Conference participants can attend sessions in five tracks: anesthesiology, integrative medicine, pain management, sports medicine and rehabilitation, and virtual care.

“We’re excited to introduce a new type of conference to our robust veterinary medicine event portfolio,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of dvm360®. “Veterinary professionals have many demands on their time and are always under a great deal of stress. It’s critical that we meet their continuing education needs through a variety of formats while also providing them with opportunities to connect with and learn from their peers.”

In addition to in-person events, veterinary professionals can earn continuing education credits on demand through the dvm360 ® Flex online platform, which features a variety of educational programs across therapeutic areas that are tailored for today’s busy veterinary professional.

“Educational conferences where we discuss the latest research and practices are crucial for sharpening our skills as veterinary professionals,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer at MJH Life Sciences™ and host of talk show “dvm360® Live!™ with Dr. Adam Christman.” “However, as a practicing veterinarian, I know that we are busier than ever and can’t always dedicate three or more days to fly out to attend these shows. Directions in Veterinary Medicine is tailored to busy local professionals who want to gain top industry knowledge within a weekend.” Veterinary professionals can register for the Directions in Veterinary Medicine conference on the event website .

About dvm360®

dvm360 ® is the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals for more than 50 years. We engage audiences with top-of-the-line, in-depth digital and print news, medical information and veterinary resources focusing on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. With our online learning platform, dvm360 Flex, we also deliver a 360° solution for continuing education—print, digital, in-person and on-demand. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences™ is dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13b80404-654a-4e9c-b95a-511ef506002b