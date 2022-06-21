21 Holdings LLC Chooses BrandMuscle’s Brand Management to Expand U.S. Market for SLIQ Spirited Ice

CHICAGO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21 Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of The Jel Sert Company, the leading freezer pop manufacturer for the last half-century, and the producer of SLIQ Spirited Ice, has chosen BrandMuscle for their brand management and print POS needs. BrandMuscle’s trusted through-channel marketing automation solution will get customizable point-of-sale marketing templates to 21 Holdings’ many distributors, providing their representatives a seamless, efficient way to customize, print, and manage brand-compliant marketing assets. BrandMuscle’s brand management capabilities will save distributor reps time, money, and materials, increasing speed-to-market and brand awareness, while 21 Holdings expands the presence of its SLIQ Spirited Ice frozen cocktail brand in grocery and liquor stores.



Launched in April 2021, SLIQ Spirited Ice’s award-winning frozen cocktail pops play off of nostalgic classics while offering a fresh, modern take on the ready-to-drink cocktail and hard seltzer surge. Packaged in portion-controlled and portable, recyclable tubes, SLIQ Spirited Ice offers a variety of flavors available in vodka, agave, rum, and whiskey-based packs. The shelf-stable pops, designed to be frozen at home, are currently available online through the brand’s website and at select U.S. retailers nationwide. As a priority in 2022, 21 Holdings is focused on off-premise promotion, expanding the distribution of SLIQ Spirited Ice’s core variety packs in local markets. BrandMuscle’s user-friendly, customizable templates and industry relationships will empower distributor reps to take the brand to the next level.

With so many beverage alcohol brands for consumers to choose from, and limited store shelf space, 21 Holdings will leverage BrandMuscle’s brand management capabilities and help SLIQ Spirited Ice’s crisp, colorful point of sale assets capture consumers’ attention. With 20 years of experience partnering with beverage alcohol distributors and suppliers, BrandMuscle understands the complexities of beverage alcohol marketing, and how to drive local awareness and sales.

“With SLIQ being a new brand within the emerging category of ready-to-freeze alcoholic beverages, called RTFs, it’s critical for us to educate consumers on the availability of the pops at retail, while simultaneously doing so in an engaging and fun way,” says Gavin Wegner, Senior Brand Manager of SLIQ Spirited Ice. “Our customized and versatile POS assets available through BrandMuscle solve for this and are easily accessible by our respective distributor reps, who are already accustomed to working within this great platform.”

About SLIQ Spirited Ice

SLIQ Spirited Ice is the fastest-growing premium frozen cocktail brand that delivers authentic and popular frozen cocktails that are infused with top-shelf spirits and natural flavors. Each pop in its core variety packs contains fewer than 100 calories, 8% ABV, and only gluten-free, vegan, and kosher ingredients. Supplying just the right amount of sweetness, each portion-controlled tube is recyclable through TerraCycle. Through engaging brand-driven marketing tactics and partners such as iHeart Media & Barstool Sports, SLIQ has grown a loyal following of consumers, influencers, and tastemakers alike with featured placements in Forbes, PureWow, Maxim, and more. To learn more and to find SLIQ near you, visit www.sliqspiritedice.com and follow along at @sliqspiritedice .

About BrandMuscle