Substrate-Like PCB Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Line/Space, Inspection Technologies, Application

The market for these PCBs is also growing due to the demand for effective connectivity solutions and the growing trend of miniaturization.



The current market is primarily reliant on the demand and sales of high-end smartphones.According to industry analysts, there is a growing emphasis on shrinking electronic packaging to minimize their power consumption and improve functionality.



All of the miniaturized components must be organized in a small space, which is impossible with traditional printed circuit boards (PCBs).This constraint is driving the demand for substrate-like PCBs.



The increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, smart bands, fitness bands, and wearables, is driving the global substrate-like PCB market. The rising uptake of substrate-like PCB by various smartphone manufacturers, such as Apple and Samsung, and investment for product development by key players are supporting the growth of this market.



Upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and other manufacturing majors had to discontinue the production of substrate-like PCBs in February 2020 and March 2020.This disturbed the demand-supply balance and influenced the prices worldwide.



European countries represent huge market opportunities for the adoption of substrate-like PCBs due to the high purchasing power of individual customers, and the surge in the development and commercialization of advanced technologies such as 5G and IoTs.However, upon the outbreak of COVID-19, the manufacturing of PCB devices has seen a sharp decline in European countries, and the automotive and other industries were under stress till Mid-2021.



In addition, disruptions in raw material and electronic component supply from China will further aggravate the manufacturing distress worldwide. All these factors are expected to have a direct impact on a substrate like PCB market growth in European countries, as well as in the world.



The substrate-like PCB market is segmented on the basis of line/space, inspection technologies, application, and geography.Based on line/space, the market is segmented as 25/25 and 30/30 µm, and less than 25/25 µm.



In 2021, the 25/25 and 30/30 µm segment led the substrate-like PCB market with a larger share.Based on inspection technology, the market is segmented as automated optical inspection, direct imaging, automated optical shaping.



In 2021, the automated optical inspection segment led the substrate-like PCB market and accounted for the largest share.Based on application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, military, and others.



In 2021, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the substrate-like PCB market. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, APAC accounted for a significant share of the global market.



The key players operating in the global substrate-like PCB market and profiled in the market study include AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft; Compeq Co., Ltd.; DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.; IBIDEN; KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP; Korea Circuit; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; TTM Technologies Inc.; Unimicron; and Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited.



The overall substrate-like PCB market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the substrate-like PCB market with respect to all the segments.Further, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the substrate-like PCB market.

