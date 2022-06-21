New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817628/?utm_source=GNW

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market to Reach $24.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermoplastic Elastomers estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Block Copolymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Thermoplastic Elastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Covestro AG

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Kolon Plastic, Inc.

KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG

Kraton Corporation

Kuraray America, Inc.

LCY Chemical Corporation (LCY Group)

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Royal DSM NV

RTP Company

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Sibur Holding PJSC

TARO PLAST S.p.a.

Teknor Apex Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Zylog Plastalloys Pvt. Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Thermoplastic Elastomers: An Introduction

Types and Properties of Commercial TPEs

Benefits of TPEs

Primary Applications of TPEs

Regulatory Guidelines for TPEs

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC): A Widely Used Thermoplastic

Elastomer

Automotive: The Leading End-Use Market for Thermoplastic

Elastomers

China Along with Other Asian Economies Emerge as the Largest

Regional Markets

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics in the

TPE Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country

/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Thermoplastic Elastomers - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Presents Considerable

Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Automotive Production Trends to Influence Demand for TPE:

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well

for Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers in Auto Industry

Growing Application of Thermoplastic Elastomers in HVAC

Industry Fuels Market Prospects

Global HVAC Systems Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2015-2025

Building & Construction: A Promising Market for TPEs

Increasing Replacement of EPDM in Construction Materials by TPU &

TPO Bodes Well for the Market

Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP,

Spells Opportunities for the TPE Market

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Roofing

Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the

Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by

Region Over the Period 2016-2040

TPEs Find Growing Use in Medical Industry

Global Medical Device Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications

Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Consumer Goods Industry Drives Demand for TPEs

TPEs Find Use in Oil & Gas Industry

Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers Offer Tremendous Potential

for Growth

Innovations & Advancements

KRAIBURG Develops Thermoplastic Elastomer Hybrids

Thermoplastic Elastomers and Gels based on Subcomponent

Metallosupramolecular Assembly

Tekni-Plex Announces TPE Tubing and Compounds



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Block

Copolymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Block Copolymers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Block Copolymers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blends by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Blends by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Blends by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Block

Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,

Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,

Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,

Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,

Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,

Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,

Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,

Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,

Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Block

Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,

Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by

End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,

Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers

by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,

Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive,

Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Thermoplastic Elastomers by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,

Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &

Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817628/?utm_source=GNW



