Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market to Reach $24.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermoplastic Elastomers estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Block Copolymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Thermoplastic Elastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -
- Arkema Group
- Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corporation
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)
- Covestro AG
- E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- Kolon Plastic, Inc.
- KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG
- Kraton Corporation
- Kuraray America, Inc.
- LCY Chemical Corporation (LCY Group)
- LG Chem
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- PolyOne Corporation
- Royal DSM NV
- RTP Company
- SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
- Sibur Holding PJSC
- TARO PLAST S.p.a.
- Teknor Apex Company
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Zylog Plastalloys Pvt. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Thermoplastic Elastomers: An Introduction
Types and Properties of Commercial TPEs
Benefits of TPEs
Primary Applications of TPEs
Regulatory Guidelines for TPEs
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC): A Widely Used Thermoplastic
Elastomer
Automotive: The Leading End-Use Market for Thermoplastic
Elastomers
China Along with Other Asian Economies Emerge as the Largest
Regional Markets
Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics in the
TPE Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country
/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Thermoplastic Elastomers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Presents Considerable
Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Automotive Production Trends to Influence Demand for TPE:
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well
for Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers in Auto Industry
Growing Application of Thermoplastic Elastomers in HVAC
Industry Fuels Market Prospects
Global HVAC Systems Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2015-2025
Building & Construction: A Promising Market for TPEs
Increasing Replacement of EPDM in Construction Materials by TPU &
TPO Bodes Well for the Market
Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP,
Spells Opportunities for the TPE Market
Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Roofing
Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by
Region Over the Period 2016-2040
TPEs Find Growing Use in Medical Industry
Global Medical Device Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications
Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Consumer Goods Industry Drives Demand for TPEs
TPEs Find Use in Oil & Gas Industry
Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers Offer Tremendous Potential
for Growth
Innovations & Advancements
KRAIBURG Develops Thermoplastic Elastomer Hybrids
Thermoplastic Elastomers and Gels based on Subcomponent
Metallosupramolecular Assembly
Tekni-Plex Announces TPE Tubing and Compounds
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Block
Copolymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Block Copolymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Block Copolymers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blends by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Blends by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Blends by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche
/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Block
Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche
/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche
/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche
/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche
/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche
/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche
/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Block
Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers by
End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Thermoplastic Elastomers
by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive,
Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,
Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche
/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Elastomers by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building & Construction,
Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche
/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Block Copolymers, Blends and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 115: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Elastomers by End-Use - Automotive, Building &
Construction, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other End-Uses -
