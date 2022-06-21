New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Osteoporosis Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817617/?utm_source=GNW
Global Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Osteoporosis Therapeutics estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bisphosphonates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Parathyroid Hormone Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Osteoporosis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$758.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Calcitonin Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Calcitonin segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$573.6 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
- Alergan Plc.
- Amgen, Inc.
- Chugai pharmaceutical
- Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
- Egalet Corporation
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.;
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude to Osteoporosis
Growing Geriatric Population and Rising Incidence of
Osteoporosis Drive the Global Osteoporosis Market
Developed Regions Dominate the Global Market, Developing to
Witness Fastest Growth
Bisphosphonates - The Largest Category of Drugs for Treating
Osteoporosis
Approved Drugs for Treatment of Osteoporosis
Select Recent Osteoporosis Drug Approvals
Osteoporosis Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Sales of Leading Osteoporosis Therapeutics: 2018
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Augurs Well for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics
Global Osteoporosis Prevalence by Country/Region (2012 & 2022P):
Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions for US, EU,
Japan, China and India
% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis - Factsheet
Osteoporosis in Men
Rising Geriatric Population and the Associated Bone Health
Issues to Drive Market Gains
Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for
the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025
Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis in Post-menopausal Women
Propels Market Growth
Changing Lifestyle Impacting Bone Health
Recommended Daily Intake of Calcium and Vitamin D
Increasing Awareness Related to Osteoporosis Care
New Product Launches Foster Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bisphosphonates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Bisphosphonates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bisphosphonates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Parathyroid Hormone Therapy
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Parathyroid Hormone
Therapy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Calcitonin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Calcitonin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcitonin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rank
Ligand Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Rank Ligand Inhibitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Rank Ligand Inhibitors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oral
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Oral by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oral by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Injectables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Injectables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Injectables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Routes of Administration by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Routes of
Administration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Routes of
Administration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates,
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin,
Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand
Inhibitors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Oral,
Injectables and Other Routes of Administration - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of
Administration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of Administration
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates,
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Oral,
Injectables and Other Routes of Administration - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Route Of Administration - Oral, Injectables and Other Routes
of Administration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of
Administration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates,
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Oral,
Injectables and Other Routes of Administration - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Route Of Administration - Oral, Injectables and Other Routes
of Administration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of
Administration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates,
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Oral,
Injectables and Other Routes of Administration - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Route Of Administration - Oral, Injectables and Other Routes
of Administration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of
Administration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates,
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Oral,
Injectables and Other Routes of Administration - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Route Of Administration - Oral, Injectables and Other Routes
of Administration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of
Administration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates,
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Oral,
Injectables and Other Routes of Administration - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Route Of Administration - Oral, Injectables and Other Routes
of Administration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of
Administration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates,
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Oral,
Injectables and Other Routes of Administration - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Route Of Administration - Oral, Injectables and Other Routes
of Administration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of
Administration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates,
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Oral,
Injectables and Other Routes of Administration - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Route Of Administration - Oral, Injectables and Other Routes
of Administration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of
Administration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates,
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin,
Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand
Inhibitors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Oral,
Injectables and Other Routes of Administration - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Osteoporosis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of
Administration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis Therapeutics
by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of Administration
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates,
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid
Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors
Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -
Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of Administration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Oral, Injectables and
Other Routes of Administration Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of
Administration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates,
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid
Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors
Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -
Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of Administration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Oral, Injectables and
Other Routes of Administration Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of
Administration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates,
Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen
Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid
Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors
Modulator (SERM) and Rank Ligand Inhibitors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy,
Calcitonin, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM) and
Rank Ligand Inhibitors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Osteoporosis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -
Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of Administration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Oral, Injectables and
Other Routes of Administration Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Osteoporosis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oral, Injectables and Other Routes of
Administration for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
