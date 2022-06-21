Promaxo Announces Sale and Designates Midtown Urology as Center of Excellence in Southeastern United States

OAKLAND, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced the sale of its in-office MRI system to Midtown Urology and designated the practice as a Promaxo Center of Excellence in the Southeastern United States. Promaxo’s single-sided MRI with AI based imaging system, FDA cleared for in-office use, empowers practices and hospitals to accurately and seamlessly guide prostate interventions under the Promaxo scanner.



“The introduction of the Promaxo state-of-the-art technology into our practice will allow for increased accuracy in diagnosing patients with potential lethal prostate cancer within our ambulatory surgery center. Additionally, using this technology will allow us to address the disparity in the use of MRI in patients that are at high-risk for development of prostate cancer, such as African Americans and people of color,” said Dr. James K. Bennett, head of Midtown Urology. “Our practice remains committed to complementing our more than 40 years of academic and clinical experience in diagnosing and treating prostate cancer in the African American population with the most current technology available. Hopefully, this will contribute to the longevity and quality of life for our patients,” Dr. Bennett concludes.

“We are delighted to welcome Midtown Urology to our steadily growing physician practice network and to designate the practice as a Promaxo Center of Excellence in the American Southeast. As we continue to execute on our goal to advance point of care management of cancers, we are eager to collaborate with Midtown Urology to develop best in class prostate cancer patient management, with focus on proactive detection and treatment in the office setting,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo.

About Midtown Urology

Midtown Urology is a locally owned and operated practice in Metro Atlanta, GA, founded in 1985 by James K. Bennett, MD, FACS, renowned for his active role in the treatment and education of prostate cancer, including in-depth, educational films on prostate cancer and prostate cancer in black men. Dr. Bennett’s documentaries have been used nationwide by the American Cancer Society. Midtown Urology features an ambulatory surgical center accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. Patient-centered urological care for Metro Atlanta includes diagnostic services, medical treatments, and surgical procedures.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.



