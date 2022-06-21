New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biodiesel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817591/?utm_source=GNW
Global Biodiesel Market to Reach US$40.2 Billion by the Year 2026
Biodiesel is non-toxic, biodegradable, and free from sulfur and aromatic compounds. Biodiesel can be used in all diesel engines, is known to release lower air pollutants and greenhouse gases, and also reduces toxic carbon-dioxide emissions. Biodiesel is made from renewable feedstock such as animal fats, and vegetable oils. The global biodiesel market is driven by the increasing need for clean and renewable fuel sources. There is rising environmental consciousness leading to a preference for environment-friendly fuel. The soaring prices of non-renewable sources of energy such as due to their limited resources are driving focus onto alternative fuels. The main factor which influences growth is the rising concern over gas emissions by fossil fuels. Government policies favoring the promotion of sustainable projects that save energy and protect the environment are important drivers of growth in the biodiesel market. Advanced biofuels and ethanol are being promoted by the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) through mandates and regulations. There is a growing demand for biodiesel for use in commercial cars to reduce usage of crude oil. Fuel oil blended biodiesel fuel blends are being researched to reduce dependence on petroleum in the transportation sector. Also favoring market growth is the continuous focus on research activities aimed at developing biodiesel products that can replace crude oil.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biodiesel estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Vegetable Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$33 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Animal Fats segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Vegetable oils are easily available, renewable, biodegradable, easy to transport, and provide high heat content. Most of the companies use vegetable oils to produce biodiesel on account of its higher yield and renewability.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026
The Biodiesel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Europe represents the leading region in the global biodiesel market. The region`s large share is due to the several government initiatives and regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Biodiesel fuel consumption is on the rise in Europe on account of the government laws and programs and energy taxation regimes. The US is among the major producers and consumers of biodiesel. Increasing use of biodiesel in the United States is mainly driven by the presence of favorable legislations. Asia-Pacific region represents a promising market for biodiesel. Due to rapid industrialization and increase in demand for liquid fuel in power and transport sectors in emerging countries such as Indonesia, China, India, Thailand, and Malaysia, Asia Pacific will witness high growth in the coming years.
Transportation Fuel (Application) Segment to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2026
Biodiesel is increasingly playing a role as a fuel in automobiles, railways, agriculture, and maritime operations. Biodiesel has improved efficiency compared to gasoline and is useful for compression-ignition engines. Biodiesel is used in its pure form i.e. B100 or in the form of a blend with conventional petroleum diesel. Some of the blends of biodiesel include B2, B5 and B20, referring to 2%, 5% and 20% of biodiesel content, respectively. In the global Transportation Fuel (Application) segment, USA, Canada, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Clean Technologies
COVID-19 Outbreak Dampens Biofuel Consumption
Biofuel Production Unlikely to Stay on Subsistent Levels and
Bounce Back Quickly
COVID-19 Impact on the Biodiesel Market
Biodiesel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Biodiesel
Characteristic Features of Biodiesel
Biodiesel Blend
Biodiesel Production Process
Raw Materials Used in Biodiesel Production
Benefits & Drawbacks of Biodiesel Consumption
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Vegetable Oil: The Most Widely Used Feedstock for Biodiesel
Production
Transportation Fuel Emerges as the Leading Application Category
Europe Leads the Biodiesel Market
Biodiesel Production Trends: An Overview
Global Biofuel Production Breakdown by Bioethanol and Biodiesel &
HVOs for 2000 and 2020
Global Biodiesel Production (in Billion Liters and YoY %
Growth) for the Years 2019-2022
Global Biodiesel Production Breakdown by Country/Region for 2020
Competition
Leading Biodiesel Producers in the US by Capacity (in Million
Gallons Per Annum) for 2020
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pressing Need for Alternative/Renewable Fuels Drives Focus onto
Biofuels
Future Trends in Biofuel Industry to Impact Growth of Biodiesel
Market
Depleting Fossil Fuel Resources and Shift Towards Renewable
Energy Presents Opportunities for Biodiesel Market
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020
Amidst Concerns over Rising Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Demand
for Clean & Eco-Friendly Fuels Drives Growth in Biodiesel
Market
Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-
Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019
Growing Importance of Biodiesel as a Substitute Fuel in
Automotive Industry
Global Car Sales Breakdown by Fuel Type (in %) for 2019 and 2030P
Increasing Use of Biodiesel to Supplement Existing Engine
Designs in Vehicles to Boost Market Growth
Power Generation: Potential for Biodiesel as Alternative to
Conventional Fossil Fuels
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Need to Reduce GHG Emissions & Ensure Compliance with IMO
Specifications Drives Marine Sector to Use Biofuels/Blends
Aviation Biofuels to Widen Growth Prospects
Technology Innovations Promise Further Opportunities for
Biodiesel as Transportation Fuel
Emergence of New Feedstocks to Propel Biodiesel Production
Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer
Opportunities
Vegetable Oils-Based Biodiesel: Easy Modification of Existing
Diesel Engines Fuels Adoption
Major Feedstock Use in Biodiesel Production by Region/Country
World Biodiesel & HVO Production Mix by Feedstock: 2020
World Vegetable Oils Production (Million Metric Tons) in by
Country/Region (2017 to 2022E)
Global Production of Major Vegetable Oils: Breakdown of Volume
Production (Million Metric Tons) by Type (2017-2022E)
Oil Price Volatility and Shift towards EVs Presents Challenges
for Biodiesel Market
Global Electric Car Registrations Worldwide (in Thousands) for
2015-2020
Prices of Petroleum Derived Feedstock: A Critical Factor
Impacting Biodiesel Demand
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for Oct
2019-May 2021
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for
2019-2022
Major Challenges Facing Biodiesel Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
